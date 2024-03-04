Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 March, 2024: NTPC, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 66.14 points, or 0.09, to settle at 73806.15, while the Nifty gained 27.2 points, or 0.12, to close at 22378.4.

The Nifty closed at 22378.4, up by 0.12% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22440.9 and a low of 22358.3. The Sensex traded between 73990.13 and 73747.01 and closed 0.09% higher at 73806.15, which was 66.14 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.57% higher. On the other hand, the Nifty small cap 100 underperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 16170.15, down by 82.9 points and 0.51% lower.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.28%

- In the last 1 month: 2.91%

- In the last 3 months: 8.3%

- In the last 6 months: 14.73%

- In the last 1 year: 26.5%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were NTPC (up 3.54%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 3.04%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.72%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.68%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.44%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Eicher Motors (down 2.82%), JSW Steel (down 2.44%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.99%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.87%), and Britannia Industries (down 1.70%).

The bank nifty ended at 47297.5, with an intraday high of 47529.6 and a low of 47191.65. The bank nifty has shown the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 1.95%

- In the last 1 month: 3.62%

- In the last 3 months: 2.27%

- In the last 6 months: 6.52%

- In the last 1 year: 14.84%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on 04 Mar, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 3.50%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.63%), Reliance Industries (up 1.03%), Axis Bank (up 0.90%), ICICI Bank (up 0.77%)

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.75%), Tata Steel (down 1.32%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.32%), Infosys (down 1.05%), Titan Company (down 0.87%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 3.54%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 3.04%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.72%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.68%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.44%)

Top Losers: Eicher Motors (down 2.82%), JSW Steel (down 2.44%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.99%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.87%), Britannia Industries (down 1.70%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Tata Communications, Petronet LNG, Max Financial Services, Steel Authority Of India, Indraprastha Gas

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Mphasis, Abbott India, Dalmia Bharat

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: KEI Industries, Graphite India, Data Patterns India, Mahanagar Gas, HFCL

Top Losers: Global Health, Triveni Turbines, IIFL Finance, RITES, Jyothy Labs

BSE:

Top Gainers: Solar Industries India (up 6.96%), PNC Infratech (up 6.61%), KEI Industries (up 6.20%), Oil India (up 5.44%), Tata Investment Corporation (up 5.00%)

Top Losers: Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 7.88%), TV18 Broadcast (down 4.99%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 4.99%), Gland Pharma (down 4.91%), Global Health (down 4.82%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Triveni Engineering & Industries (up 7.44%), Solar Industries India (up 6.44%), KEI Industries (up 6.42%), PNC Infratech (up 6.18%), Oil India (up 5.42%)

Top Losers: Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 7.81%), TV18 Broadcast (down 5.01%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 4.98%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (down 4.96%), Gland Pharma (down 4.84%)

