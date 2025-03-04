Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 March, 2025: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, State Bank Of India, Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers Today**: The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 22,119.3, reflecting a decline of 0.17%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,105.05 and a low of 21,964.6. The Sensex fluctuated within a range of 73,033.18 and 72,633.54, ultimately closing down by 0.13% at 73,085.94, which was 96.01 points below its opening value.

The midcap index demonstrated superior performance compared to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 finished 0.06% lower. In contrast, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 closing at 14,660.85, reflecting an increase of 101.75 points or 0.69%.

The Nifty 50 has recorded returns as follows:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index today included Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.10%), State Bank of India (up 2.98%), Bharat Electronics (up 2.84%), Shriram Finance (up 1.87%), and Adani Enterprises (up 1.31%). Conversely, the primary losers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Auto (down 4.95%), Hero Motocorp (down 3.19%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.62%), HCL Technologies (down 2.35%), and Eicher Motors (down 1.86%). The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 48,114.3, with an intraday high of 48,374.9 and a low of 47,924.75. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

The following is a summary of stocks that emerged as **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on March 4, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: State Bank of India (up 3.02%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.03%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 0.59%), HDFC Bank (up 0.58%), Tata Steel (up 0.58%).

Top Losers: Bajaj Finserv (down 2.70%), HCL Technologies (down 2.40%), Nestle India (down 1.71%), Asian Paints (down 1.66%), Wipro (down 1.32%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.10%), State Bank of India (up 2.98%), Bharat Electronics (up 2.84%), Shriram Finance (up 1.87%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.31%).

Top Losers: Bajaj Auto (down 4.95%), Hero Motocorp (down 3.19%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.62%), HCL Technologies (down 2.35%), Eicher Motors (down 1.86%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Voltas, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Sundaram Finance, GMR Airports.

Top Losers: Supreme Industries, Astral, Persistent Systems, PB Fintech, Oracle Financial Services Software.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE, Jyothy Labs, Ramkrishna Forgings, Swan Energy, BLS International Services.

Top Losers: Narayana Hrudayalaya, Five Star Business Finance, Welspun Living, IIFL Finance, Karur Vysya Bank.

BSE:

Top Gainers: DCM Shriram (up 8.85%), Alivus Life Sciences (up 8.30%), Bharat Dynamics (up 7.00%), Clara Industries (up 6.54%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (up 6.18%).

Top Losers: La Opala Rg (down 5.07%), Achyut Healthcare (down 4.89%), Bajaj Auto (down 4.85%), Adani Green Energy (down 4.49%), Supreme Industries (down 4.17%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Doms Industries (up 8.42%), Bharat Dynamics (up 7.10%), GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE (up 6.93%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 6.84%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (up 6.53%).

Top Losers: Bajaj Auto (down 4.95%), Adani Green Energy (down 4.42%), Supreme Industries (down 4.40%), One 97 Communications (down 3.85%), Jubilant Foodworks (down 3.65%).