Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 November, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Hero Motocorp, Grasim Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 941.88 points, or -1.18, to settle at 79724.12, while the Nifty lost 309.0 points, or -1.27, to close at 24304.35.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today** {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty 50 index concluded the trading session at 24,304.35, reflecting a decline of 1.27%. Throughout the day, the index reached a high of 24,316.75 and fell to a low of 23,816.15. The Sensex experienced a trading range between 79,713.14 and 78,232.6, ultimately closing at 79,724.12, which marked a decrease of 1.18% and was 941.88 points lower than the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 finishing 0.91% lower. Conversely, small-cap stocks lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 closed at 18,794.9, down by 370.25 points, representing a decline of 1.97%. The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last week: -1.41%

- In the last month: -4.07%

- In the last three months: -0.25% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last six months: 6.92%

- In the last year: 23.62%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.35%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.17%), Cipla (up 1.61%), State Bank of India (up 1.05%), and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.69%). In contrast, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (down 4.27%), Grasim Industries (down 4.01%), Bajaj Auto (down 3.55%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 3.24%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.05%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,673.9, with an intraday high of 51,764.5 and a low of 51,066.8. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last week: -0.08%

- In the last month: -0.48% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last three months: 2.25%

- In the last six months: 4.75%

- In the last year: 17.42% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The following is a list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on November 4, 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.00%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.94%), State Bank of India (up 1.07%), HCL Technologies (up 0.29%), Infosys (up 0.19%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

**Top Losers:** Reliance Industries (down 2.77%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.68%), NTPC (down 2.59%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.44%), Tata Motors (down 2.31%).

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.35%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.17%), Cipla (up 1.61%), State Bank of India (up 1.05%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.69%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

**Top Losers:** Hero Motocorp (down 4.27%), Grasim Industries (down 4.01%), Bajaj Auto (down 3.55%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 3.24%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.05%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Max Healthcare Institute, Dixon Technologies (India), Sundaram Finance, NMDC, Voltas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

**Top Losers:** Vodafone Idea, L&T Finance, Phoenix Mills, Aditya Birla Capital, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Firstsource Solutions, Affle India, Raymond, Century Textiles & Industries, National Aluminium Company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

**Top Losers:** Angel Broking, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, CESC, Praj Industries, PVR Inox.

BSE:

**[Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers):** Fine Organic Industries (up 5.80%), Firstsource Solutions (up 5.45%), Rainbow Children’s Medicare (up 5.23%), Galaxy Surfactants (up 4.21%), Gillette India (up 3.63%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

**[Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers):** Poly Medicure (down 9.04%), Vodafone Idea (down 6.63%), Angel Broking (down 6.01%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 5.62%), Bharat Dynamics (down 5.46%).

NSE:

**[Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers):** Firstsource Solutions (up 5.80%), Fine Organic Industries (up 5.76%), Rainbow Children’s Medicare (up 5.22%), Gillette India (up 4.34%), Info Edge India (up 3.40%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}