Top gainers and losers today on 4 October, 2023: Adani Enterprises, Nestle India, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 286.06 points, or -0.44, to settle at 65512.1, while the Nifty lost 92.65 points, or -0.47, to close at 19528.75.
The Nifty closed at 19528.75, down by 0.47% on October 4, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19457.8 and a low of 19333.6. Similarly, the Sensex traded between the range of 65332.52 and 64878.77, ultimately closing 0.44% down at 65512.1, which was 286.06 points below the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started