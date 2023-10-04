Top gainers and losers today on 4 October, 2023: Adani Enterprises, Nestle India, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19528.75, down by 0.47% on October 4, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19457.8 and a low of 19333.6. Similarly, the Sensex traded between the range of 65332.52 and 64878.77, ultimately closing 0.44% down at 65512.1, which was 286.06 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 1.37% down. Additionally, small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty small cap 100 ending at 12816.2, down by 160.2 points and 1.25% lower.

Looking at the performance of the Nifty 50 over various time periods, it has seen negative returns in the last 1 week (-1.38%) and last 1 month (-0.43%). However, there have been positive returns in the last 3 months (0.29%), last 6 months (10.75%), and last 1 year (12.56%).

The top gainers in the Nifty index on October 4, 2023, were Adani Enterprises (up 3.25%), Nestle India (up 3.01%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.58%), Eicher Motors (up 1.48%), and HDFC Bank (up 1.43%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Axis Bank (down 4.37%), State Bank Of India (down 2.77%), NTPC (down 2.51%), Indusind Bank (down 2.38%), and Ultratech Cement (down 2.22%).

The Bank Nifty, which represents the performance of banking stocks, ended at 44399.05 on October 4, 2023. It reached an intraday high of 44161.35 and a low of 43857.5. The Bank Nifty has seen negative returns in the last 1 week (-1.37%) and last 1 month (-1.35%). However, it has shown positive returns in the last 3 months (-2.92%), last 6 months (7.26%), and last 1 year (12.44%).

Furthermore, here is a list of the top gainers and losers in different indices on October 4, 2023:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Nestle India (up 2.91%), HDFC Bank (up 1.52%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.51%), Infosys (up 0.81%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.61%)

Top Losers: Axis Bank (down 4.38%), State Bank Of India (down 2.82%), NTPC (down 2.55%), Indusind Bank (down 2.38%), Ultratech Cement (down 2.22%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Adani Enterprises (up 3.25%), Nestle India (up 3.01%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.58%), Eicher Motors (up 1.48%), HDFC Bank (up 1.43%)

Top Losers: Axis Bank (down 4.37%), State Bank Of India (down 2.77%), NTPC (down 2.51%), Indusind Bank (down 2.38%), Ultratech Cement (down 2.22%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Escorts Kubota, Mphasis, Cummins India, Godrej Properties, Coforge

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Punjab National Bank, Shriram Finance, REC

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Edelweiss Financial Services, CE Info Systems, Suzlon Energy, HEG, Allcargo Logistics

Top Losers: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Metro Brands, Sobha, Bharat Dynamics, Century Textiles & Industries

BSE:

Top Gainers: Tata Investment Corporation (up 6.10%), Adani Wilmar (up 5.76%), Suzlon Energy (up 4.55%), CE Info Systems (up 4.30%), The Ramco Cements (up 4.00%)

Top Losers: Indiabulls Housing Finance (down 6.95%), Metro Brands (down 5.84%), Manappuram Finance (down 5.31%), JSW Energy (down 5.19%), Sobha (down 4.91%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Tata Investment Corporation (up 6.30%), Adani Wilmar (up 5.82%), CE Info Systems (up 4.33%), Suzlon Energy (up 4.27%), Avenue Supermarts (up 3.95%)

Top Losers: Indiabulls Housing Finance (down 7.16%), Metro Brands (down 5.76%), JSW Energy (down 5.35%), Manappuram Finance (down 5.11%), Macrotech Developers (down 4.85%).

