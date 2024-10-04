Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 October, 2024: Infosys, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 808.65 points, or -0.98, to settle at 82497.1, while the Nifty lost 235.5 points, or -0.93, to close at 25250.1.

**Top Gainers and Losers Today**: The Nifty index closed at 25,250.1, reflecting a decline of 0.93%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 25,485.05 and a low of 24,966.8. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within a range of 83,368.32 to 81,532.68, ultimately closing down by 0.98% at 82,497.1, which is 808.65 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 1.06% lower. In addition, small-cap stocks also lagged behind, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,952.6, down by 193.95 points, marking a decline of 1.02%. The Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: -4.42%

- In the last month: -0.71%

- In the last three months: 2.96%

- In the last six months: 11.13%

- In the last year: 28.73%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Infosys (up 1.31%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.10%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 0.93%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.77%), and Wipro (up 0.64%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.59%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.99%), Nestle India (down 2.87%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.51%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.47%). The Bank Nifty closed at 51,845.2, with an intraday high of 52,358.35 and a low of 51,347.25. Its performance over time is as follows:

- In the last week: -4.36%

- In the last month: 0.17%

- In the last three months: -3.04%

- In the last six months: 7.13%

- In the last year: 17.12%

The following lists detail the top gainers and losers during the trading session on October 4, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Infosys (up 1.33%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.83%), Wipro (up 0.68%), Tata Motors (up 0.51%), Axis Bank (up 0.50%).

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.58%), Bajaj Finance (down 3.01%), Nestle India (down 2.85%), Asian Paints (down 2.49%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.09%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Infosys (up 1.31%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.10%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 0.93%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.77%), Wipro (up 0.64%).

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.59%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.99%), Nestle India (down 2.87%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.51%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.47%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Sundaram Finance, Supreme Industries, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Steel Authority Of India, KPIT Technologies.

Top Losers: Godrej Properties, L&T Finance, Tata Communications, SRF, Aditya Birla Capital.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Tejas Networks, Piramal Pharma, Data Patterns India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Gujarat State Petronet.

Top Losers: Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, Amber Enterprises India, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Honasa Consumer, Blue Star.

BSE:

Top Gainers: VIP Industries (up 7.80%), Clara Industries (up 7.62%), Oil India (up 6.20%), JK Paper (up 5.86%), Home First Finance Company India (up 5.34%).

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial (down 6.36%), Saregama India (down 6.03%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical (down 5.87%), Godrej Properties (down 5.56%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 5.19%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: VIP Industries (up 7.88%), Oil India (up 6.30%), JK Paper (up 5.83%), 360 One Wam (up 5.83%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India (up 5.60%).