Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 September, 2024: Asian Paints, Grasim Industries, Wipro, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Market Summary: Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 25,279.85, reflecting a decline of 0.32%. Throughout the day, the index reached a high of 25,216.0 and a low of 25,083.8. The Sensex operated within a range of 82,408.54 and 81,833.69, ultimately closing 0.25% lower at 82,555.44, which is 202.8 points below its opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.14%. Additionally, small cap stocks surpassed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 19,326.7, down by 4.45 points, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The Nifty 50 has yielded returns of:

- In the last 1 week: 0.63%

- In the last 1 month: 4.8%

- In the last 3 months: 15.19%

- In the last 6 months: 12.51%

- In the last 1 year: 29.09%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Asian Paints (up 2.43%), Grasim Industries (up 1.88%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.68%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.26%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.18%). Conversely, the top losers comprised Wipro (down 3.15%), Coal India (down 3.07%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.42%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.78%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.27%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,689.1, having reached an intraday high of 51,503.55 and a low of 51,259.9. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last 1 week: 0.53%

- In the last 1 month: 2.64%

- In the last 3 months: 9.56%

- In the last 6 months: 8.34%

- In the last 1 year: 15.34%

Here is the list of stocks that were identified as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 4, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Asian Paints (up 2.39%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.74%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.18%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.13%), Bajaj Finserv (up 0.43%).

Top Losers: Wipro (down 3.17%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.29%), Axis Bank (down 1.20%), State Bank of India (down 1.00%), ICICI Bank (down 0.97%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Asian Paints (up 2.43%), Grasim Industries (up 1.88%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.68%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.26%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.18%).

Top Losers: Wipro (down 3.15%), Coal India (down 3.07%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.42%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.78%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.27%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Forge, Au Small Finance Bank, Lupin, Alkem Laboratories.

Top Losers: Federal Bank, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Gujarat Gas Company, Oracle Financial Services Software, L&T Finance.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: PNB Housing Finance, BLS International Services, NMDC Steel, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Multi Commodity Exchange of India.

Top Losers: RBL Bank, Gujarat State Petronet, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Karur Vysya Bank, National Aluminium Company.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 7.20%), Indigo Paints (up 6.20%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 5.32%), PNB Housing Finance (up 4.99%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 4.93%).

Top Losers: Oil India (down 6.49%), General Insurance Corporation of India (down 5.52%), KSB (down 4.87%), RBL Bank (down 4.03%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 3.69%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 7.19%), BEML (up 6.65%), Indigo Paints (up 6.23%), Jai Balaji Industries (up 5.00%), PNB Housing Finance (up 4.99%).