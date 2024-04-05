Top Gainers and Losers today on 5 April, 2024: Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Ultratech Cement, Grasim Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22,514.65, down by 0.0% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,537.6 and a low of 22,427.6. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 74,361.11 and 73,946.92, closing 0.03% higher at 74,227.63, which was 20.59 points above the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.27% higher. Similarly, small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 16,219.35, up by 136.0 points or 0.84% higher.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50, in the last week, it has given a return of 0.24%. In the last month, the return was 0.71%, and in the last three months, it was 3.71%. Over the last six months, the return was 15.19%, and in the last year, it was 28.24%.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.06%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.47%), HDFC Bank (up 1.44%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.34%), and ITC (up 1.14%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Ultratech Cement (down 1.81%), Grasim Industries (down 1.77%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.49%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.48%), and Larsen & Toubro (down 1.44%).

In the bank nifty, it ended at 48,060.8, with an intraday high of 48,557.4 and a low of 47,894.5. Looking at the bank nifty performance, in the last week, it has given a return of 1.98%. In the last month, the return was 1.97%, and in the last three months, it was 0.75%. Over the last six months, the return was 9.74%, and in the last year, it was 18.34%.

Moving on to the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on 5th April 2024, in the Sensex, the top gainers were Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.09%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.56%), HDFC Bank (up 1.41%), ITC (up 1.21%), and State Bank of India (up 0.67%). The top losers were Ultratech Cement (down 1.82%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.54%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.28%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.25%), and Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.21%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Godrej Properties, Balkrishna Industries, Indus Towers, Au Small Finance Bank, and Container Corporation of India. The top losers were Max Healthcare Institute, Dalmia Bharat, ACC, L&T Finance Holdings, and Astral.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were NBCC India, NCC, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Apar Industries, and Mahanagar Gas. The top losers were Birlasoft, Intellect Design Arena, Tata Investment Corporation, Ramkrishna Forgings, and Honasa Consumer.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Aavas Financiers (up 9.75%), NBCC India (up 9.24%), NCC (up 6.98%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 6.46%), and Hikal (up 5.77%). The top losers were Birlasoft (down 3.69%), Linde India (down 3.65%), IFB Industries (down 3.53%), JK Lakshmi Cement (down 2.93%), and Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 2.88%).

Lastly, in the NSE, the top gainers were NBCC India (up 9.28%), NCC (up 6.90%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 6.41%), Indraprastha Gas (up 5.26%), and SBI Cards & Payment Services (up 5.22%). The top losers were Birlasoft (down 3.87%), Linde India (down 3.62%), Intellect Design Arena (down 3.11%), Varroc Engineering (down 3.07%), and Vardhaman Textiles (down 2.99%).

