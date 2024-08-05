Top Gainers and Losers today on 5 August, 2024: Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Tata Motors, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 2222.55 points, or -2.74, to settle at 80981.95, while the Nifty lost 662.1 points, or -2.68, to close at 24717.7.

Published 5 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24,717.7, down by 2.68%. During the day, Nifty touched a high of 24,350.05 and a low of 23,893.7. Sensex traded in the range of 79,780.61 and 78,295.86, closing 2.74% down at 80,981.95, which was 2,222.55 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 3.28% down. Small-cap stocks also underperformed, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,800.6, down by 858.6 points, a 4.57% decrease.

Nifty 50 has given the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: -3.17%

- In the last 1 Month: -1.13%

- In the last 3 Months: 7.16%

- In the last 6 Months: 10.46%

- In the last 1 Year: 22.72%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hindustan Unilever (up 0.87%), Nestle India (up 0.63%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 0.49%), and Tata Consumer (up 0.48%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Motors (down 7.31%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 6.01%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 5.93%), Tata Steel (down 5.31%), and Hindalco Industries (down 5.21%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 51,350.15 with an intraday high of 50,747.55 and a low of 49,719.1. The Bank Nifty performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -2.58%

- In the last 1 Month: -4.9%

- In the last 3 Months: 2.43%

- In the last 6 Months: 9.29%

- In the last 1 Year: 11.7%

Here is the list of stocks that are **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on 05 August 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Hindustan Unilever (up 0.83%), Nestle India (up 0.61%)

**Top Losers:** Tata Motors (down 7.32%), Tata Steel (down 5.31%), State Bank Of India (down 4.34%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 4.19%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 4.17%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Hindustan Unilever (up 0.87%), Nestle India (up 0.63%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 0.49%), Tata Consumer (up 0.48%)

**Top Losers:** Tata Motors (down 7.31%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 6.01%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 5.93%), Tata Steel (down 5.31%), Hindalco Industries (down 5.21%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Alkem Laboratories

**Top Losers:** Yes Bank, Steel Authority Of India, Bharat Forge, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Godrej Properties

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Honasa Consumer

**Top Losers:**

