Top Gainers and Losers today on 5 December, 2024: Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, SBI Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Auto among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 809.53 points, or 1.0, to settle at 80956.33, while the Nifty gained 240.95 points, or 0.98, to close at 24467.45.

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,467.45, reflecting an increase of 0.98%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a peak of 24,857.75 and a low of 24,295.55. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated within the range of 82,317.74 and 80,467.37, ultimately closing 1.0% higher at 80,956.33, which is 809.53 points above its opening price.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- Over the past week: 3.49%

- Over the past three months: -1.57%

- Over the past six months: 9.41%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

In the Nifty index, the top gainers included Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.52%), Infosys (up 2.41%), Titan Company (up 2.28%), Trent (up 2.14%), and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 2.00%). Conversely, the top losers were SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.43%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.19%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.09%), NTPC (down 0.97%), and Grasim Industries (down 0.39%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 53,266.9, with an intraday high of 53,888.3 and a low of 52,850.35. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- Over the past month: 2.79%

- Over the past three months: 4.26%

- Over the past year: 14.15%

The following is a list of stocks categorized as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on December 5, 2024:

Top Gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.39%), Infosys (up 2.33%), Titan Company (up 2.23%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.95%), Wipro (up 1.75%)

Top Losers: NTPC (down 0.98%), Asian Paints (down 0.30%), IndusInd Bank (down 0.10%)

Top Gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.52%), Infosys (up 2.41%), Titan Company (up 2.28%), Trent (up 2.14%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 2.00%)

Top Losers: SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.43%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.19%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.09%), NTPC (down 0.97%), Grasim Industries (down 0.39%)

Top Gainers: MRF, Max Healthcare Institute, KPIT Technologies, Phoenix Mills, CG Power & Industrial Solutions

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Cummins India, UPL, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties

Top Gainers: Central Depository Service India, Finolex Cables, Angel Broking, CreditAccess Grameen, Castrol India

Top Losers: Graphite India, Amber Enterprises India, KEC International, ITI, Indian Overseas Bank

Top Gainers: Kalpataru Projects International (up 7.41%), Indraprastha Gas (up 6.43%), Angel Broking (up 6.20%), Finolex Cables (up 5.96%), CreditAccess Grameen (up 5.95%)

Top Losers: Graphite India (down 6.64%), Vodafone Idea (down 3.92%), KEC International (down 3.65%), Oil India (down 3.11%), Shree Cement (down 2.89%)

Top Gainers: Triveni Engineering & Indus (up 9.61%), Central Depository Service India (up 7.99%), Kalpataru Projects International (up 7.11%), Indraprastha Gas (up 6.44%), Finolex Cables (up 6.33%)

Top Losers: Graphite India (down 6.41%), Vodafone Idea (down 4.04%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (down 3.83%), Amber Enterprises India (down 3.23%), Oil India (down 3.14%).