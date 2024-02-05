Top Gainers and Losers today on 5 February, 2024: Tata Motors, Coal India, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 354.21 points, or -0.49, to settle at 72085.63, while the Nifty lost 82.1 points, or -0.38, to close at 21853.8.
The Nifty closed at 21853.8, down by 0.38% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21964.3 and a low of 21726.95. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded between 72385.93 and 71602.14, closing 0.49% lower at 72085.63, which was 354.21 points below the opening price.
