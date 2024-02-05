Top Gainers and Losers today on 5 February, 2024: Tata Motors, Coal India, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21853.8, down by 0.38% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21964.3 and a low of 21726.95. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded between 72385.93 and 71602.14, closing 0.49% lower at 72085.63, which was 354.21 points below the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.31% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 16277.85, up by 41.9 points or 0.26%.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.16%

- In the last 1 month: 0.28%

- In the last 3 months: 12.16%

- In the last 6 months: 11.1%

- In the last 1 year: 22.56%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Tata Motors (up 5.47%), Coal India (up 4.87%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.33%), Cipla (up 2.96%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.94%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (down 3.51%), Bharti Airtel (down 3.24%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.67%), Grasim Industries (down 2.32%), and Bajaj Finserve (down 2.22%).

The bank nifty ended at 45970.95, with an intraday high of 46048.6 and a low of 45615.1. The bank nifty's performance in the past is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.87%

- In the last 1 month: -4.82%

- In the last 3 months: 5.08%

- In the last 6 months: 2.23%

- In the last 1 year: 10.78%

In the trading session on February 5, 2024, the top gainers and losers across various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Tata Motors (up 5.46%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.30%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.33%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.19%), Tata Steel (up 2.02%)

- Top losers: Bajaj Finance (down 3.53%), Bharti Airtel (down 3.25%), Bajaj Finserve (down 2.28%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.22%), HCL Technologies (down 1.79%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Tata Motors (up 5.47%), Coal India (up 4.87%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.33%), Cipla (up 2.96%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.94%)

- Top losers: Bajaj Finance (down 3.51%), Bharti Airtel (down 3.24%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.67%), Grasim Industries (down 2.32%), Bajaj Finserve (down 2.22%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Steel Authority Of India, Lupin, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Biocon, Ashok Leyland

- Top losers: Aurobindo Pharma, United Breweries, Voltas, Dalmia Bharat, Bandhan Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Redington India, IDBI Bank, RITES, Graphite India, Aegis Logistics

- Top losers: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Century Textiles & Industries, Apar Industries, Angel One, Anupam Rasayan India

BSE:

- Top gainers: M M T C (up 9.63%), The New India Assurance Company (up 9.57%), Hitachi Energy India (up 8.47%), General Insurance Corporation Of India (up 8.44%), Redington India (up 8.17%)

- Top losers: Bank Of India (down 8.54%), Engineers India (down 6.56%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 5.85%), Devyani International (down 5.85%), Shree Cement (down 5.31%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: The New India Assurance Company (up 9.73%), M M T C (up 9.57%), General Insurance Corporation Of India (up 8.34%), Redington India (up 8.11%), Hitachi Energy India (up 7.74%)

- Top losers: Bank Of India (down 8.55%), Engineers India (down 6.54%), Devyani International (down 6.21%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 5.80%), Shree Cement (down 5.27%)

Overall, the stock market experienced mixed results, with some indices and stocks showing gains while others suffered losses.

