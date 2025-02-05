Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index closed at 23,739.25, reflecting a decline of 0.18%. Throughout the trading session, the index reached a high of 23,807.3 and a low of 23,680.45. The Sensex exhibited a trading range between 78,735.41 and 78,216.25, ultimately closing 0.4% lower at 78,583.81, which was 312.53 points below its opening price.

The midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.57% higher. Additionally, small-cap stocks also surpassed the Nifty 50 performance, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 16,798.5, increasing by 310.0 points or 1.85%.

The Nifty 50 has registered the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.3%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.34%

- In the last 3 Months: -2.14%

- In the last 6 Months: -1.5%

- In the last 1 Year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.97%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.85%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.44%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.07%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.71%). Conversely, the top losers comprised Asian Paints (down 3.36%), Titan Company (down 2.97%), Nestle India (down 2.20%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.93%), and Britannia Industries (down 1.90%).

The Bank Nifty concluded the session at 50,157.95, having reached an intraday high of 50,522.15 and a low of 50,215.45. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.42%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.87%

- In the last 3 Months: -3.55%

- In the last 6 Months: 0.52%

- In the last 1 Year: 9.88%

The following is a list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on February 5, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Indusind Bank (up 1.20%), Tata Motors (up 0.91%), HDFC Bank (up 0.89%), Tata Steel (up 0.75%), Ultratech Cement (up 0.52%).

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 3.38%), Titan Company (down 3.02%), Nestle India (down 2.23%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.03%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.72%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.97%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.85%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.44%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.07%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.71%).

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 3.36%), Titan Company (down 2.97%), Nestle India (down 2.20%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.93%), Britannia Industries (down 1.90%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Lupin, HDFC Asset Management Company, Petronet LNG, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Top Losers: Phoenix Mills, Godrej Properties, Suzlon Energy, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Indian Hotels Company.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Affle India, Nippon Life, Computer Age Management Services, Creditaccess Grameen, Angel Broking.

Top Losers: Honasa Consumer, CEAT, Blue Star, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, NLC India.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 9.17%), Jubilant Pharmova (up 9.03%), Affle India (up 9.01%), Nippon Life (up 8.60%), Supreme Petrochemicals (up 7.58%).

Top Losers: Symphony (down 8.80%), Thermax (down 5.69%), Sobha (down 5.03%), Phoenix Mills (down 4.88%), Fine Organic Industries (down 4.77%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 9.21%), Affle India (up 8.88%), Nippon Life (up 8.62%), Hindustan Zinc (up 6.99%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 6.85%).

Top Losers: Syrma SGS Technology (down 6.87%), Thermax (down 5.56%), Fine Organic Industries (down 4.77%), Sobha (down 4.73%), Phoenix Mills (down 4.72%).