Top Gainers and Losers today on 5 January, 2024: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Tata Consultancy Services, NESTLE INDIA ORD, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21658.6, up by 0.24% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21749.6 and a low of 21629.2. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded between the range of 72156.48 and 71779.83, closing 0.25% higher at 71847.57, which was 178.58 points above the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.05% higher, underperforming the Nifty 50. On the other hand, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 15339.2, up by 99.65 points or 0.65% higher.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50 over different time periods, it has given the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.08%

- In the last 1 month: 4.12%

- In the last 3 months: 11.1%

- In the last 6 months: 11.94%

- In the last 1 year: 20.69%

In terms of top gainers and losers in the Nifty index, the top gainers were Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.76%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.94%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.83%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.58%), and LTI Mindtree (up 1.39%). On the other hand, the top losers were NESTLE INDIA ORD (down 1.67%), Britannia Industries (down 1.66%), UPL (down 1.09%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.97%), and JSW Steel (down 0.92%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48195.85, with an intraday high of 48381.95 and a low of 47822.85. The performance of the Bank Nifty over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.25%

- In the last 1 month: 2.47%

- In the last 3 months: 8.96%

- In the last 6 months: 6.69%

- In the last 1 year: 13.06%

Moving on to the top gainers and losers in various indices, for Sensex, the top gainers were Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.93%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.62%), Infosys (up 1.37%), Axis Bank (up 1.16%), and HCL Technologies (up 1.13%). The top losers were NESTLE INDIA ORD (down 1.65%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.83%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.78%), Asian Paints (down 0.71%), and NTPC (down 0.66%).

For Nifty, the top gainers were Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.76%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.94%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.83%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.58%), and LTI Mindtree (up 1.39%). The top losers were NESTLE INDIA ORD (down 1.67%), Britannia Industries (down 1.66%), UPL (down 1.09%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.97%), and JSW Steel (down 0.92%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50 index, the top gainers were Balkrishna Industries, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Biocon, Indus Towers, and Coforge. The top losers were Bandhan Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Container Corporation Of India, Escorts Kubota, and Petronet LNG.

For the Nifty Small Cap 100 index, the top gainers were Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com, B E M L, Suzlon Energy, Angel One, and Birlasoft. The top losers were DCM Shriram, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Aegis Logistics, and Sunteck Realty.

Moving on to BSE, the top gainers were Endurance Technologies (up 9.83%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 9.52%), Finolex Industries (up 8.70%), Creditaccess Grameen (up 8.15%), and Trident (up 6.82%). The top losers were Gujarat Fluorochemicals (down 5.16%), DCM Shriram (down 5.03%), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (down 4.78%), Shree Cement (down 4.71%), and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (down 3.64%).

Finally, for NSE, the top gainers were Endurance Technologies (up 9.53%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 9.26%), Finolex Industries (up 8.73%), Creditaccess Grameen (up 8.36%), and Olectra Greentech (up 7.69%). The top losers were DCM Shriram (down 5.59%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (down 5.20%), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (down 4.81%), Shree Cement (down 4.71%), and Glenmark Life Sciences (down 3.84%).

For more details on the BSE top gainers and top losers, you can refer to the following link: [BSE Top Gainers and BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers)

For more details on the NSE top gainers and top losers, you can refer to the following link: [NSE Top Gainers and NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers)

