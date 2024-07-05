Hello User
Next Story
Top Gainers and Losers today on 5 July, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 5 July, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 53.07 points, or -0.07, to settle at 80049.67, while the Nifty gained 21.7 points, or 0.09, to close at 24302.15.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24302.15, up by 0.09% for the day. It reached a high of 24363.0 and a low of 24168.85 during the day. The Sensex traded between 80149.87 and 79478.96, closing 0.07% down at 80049.67, which was 53.07 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.76% up. The Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 18792.95, up by 148.25 points and 0.79% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.38%

- In the last 1 month: 7.61%

- In the last 3 months: 8.12%

- In the last 6 months: 12.12%

- In the last 1 year: 25.48%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 4.02%), State Bank Of India (up 2.44%), Reliance Industries (up 2.23%), Britannia Industries (up 2.22%), Hindustan Unilever (up 2.05%). The top losers in the Nifty index were HDFC Bank (down 4.58%), Titan Company (down 2.00%), Tata Steel (down 0.90%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.76%), LTI Mindtree (down 0.69%).

The bank nifty ended at 53103.7 with an intraday high of 52817.85 and a low of 52290.05. The bank nifty performance for different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.21%

- In the last 1 month: 6.89%

- In the last 3 months: 8.65%

- In the last 6 months: 9.4%

- In the last 1 year: 16.69%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on 05 Jul, 2024.

Sensex:

Top Gainers: State Bank Of India (up 2.48%), Reliance Industries (up 2.32%), Hindustan Unilever (up 2.01%), NTPC (up 1.86%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.52%)

Top Losers: HDFC Bank (down 4.55%), Titan Company (down 1.99%), Tata Steel (down 0.85%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.72%), Indusind Bank (down 0.65%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 4.02%), State Bank Of India (up 2.44%), Reliance Industries (up 2.23%), Britannia Industries (up 2.22%), Hindustan Unilever (up 2.05%)

Top Losers: HDFC Bank (down 4.58%), Titan Company (down 2.00%), Tata Steel (down 0.90%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.76%), LTI Mindtree (down 0.69%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Aurobindo Pharma, Steel Authority Of India, Federal Bank, Suzlon Energy, Container Corporation Of India

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Tube Investments Of India, Indus Towers, ACC, Bandhan Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Raymond, Data Patterns India, Blue Star, Cochin Shipyard, CESC

Top Losers: JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, KEC International, Redington India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, PNB Housing Finance

BSE:

Top Gainers: Raymond (up 9.68%), Hikal (up 8.83%), Supreme Petrochemicals (up 8.08%), The New India Assurance Company (up 6.98%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions (up 6.87%)

Top Losers: Clara Industries (down 5.21%), HDFC Bank (down 4.55%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (down 3.21%), Grindwell Norton (down 3.00%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.93%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Raymond (up 9.85%), B E M L (up 8.69%), HBL Power Systems (up 7.48%), JM Financial (up 7.06%), The New India Assurance Company (up 7.04%)

Top Losers: Astrazeneca Pharma India (down 3.27%), Grindwell Norton (down 3.21%), Medplus Health Services (down 2.99%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.90%), PB Fintech (down 2.87%).

