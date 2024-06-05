Top Gainers and Losers today on 5 June, 2024: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Indusind Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 21884.5, up by 3.36%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22670.4 and a low of 21791.95. The Sensex traded between 74534.82 and 71879.44, closing 3.2% higher at 72079.05, which was 2303.19 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 5.04% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15692.15, up by 597.25 points and 3.81% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.3%

- In the last 1 month: 0.86%

- In the last 3 months: 1.25%

- In the last 6 months: 8.54%

- In the last 1 year: 21.74%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 8.46%), Indusind Bank (up 7.87%), Hindalco Industries (up 7.12%), Hero Motocorp (up 6.55%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 6.53%). The top losers in the Nifty index were not mentioned.

The Bank Nifty ended at 46928.6, with an intraday high of 49362.9 and a low of 46446.8. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.16%

- In the last 1 month: 0.35%

- In the last 3 months: 3.12%

- In the last 6 months: 4.37%

- In the last 1 year: 11.25%

The top gainers and losers during the trading session on June 5, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Indusind Bank (up 7.75%), Tata Steel (up 6.55%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 6.49%), Bajaj Finance (up 5.06%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 4.89%)

- Top losers: Not mentioned

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 8.46%), Indusind Bank (up 7.87%), Hindalco Industries (up 7.12%), Hero Motocorp (up 6.55%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 6.53%)

- Top losers: Not mentioned

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Steel Authority Of India, Indus Towers, Indian Hotels Company, Ashok Leyland, Balkrishna Industries

- Top losers: Tube Investments Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Karur Vysya Bank, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, RBL Bank, Radico Khaitan, NCC

- Top losers: Cochin Shipyard, Titagarh Rail Systems, Data Patterns India, Blue Star, NBCC India

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Zydus Wellness (up 9.84%), JSW Energy (up 9.62%), Godrej Agrovet (up 9.38%), Steel Authority Of India (up 9.27%), Radico Khaitan (up 9.17%)

- Top losers: BHARAT DYNAMICS (down 9.19%), Cochin Shipyard (down 7.00%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 5.00%), One 97 Communications (down 4.86%), Blue Star (down 4.54%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: JSW Energy (up 9.99%), Karur Vysya Bank (up 9.63%), Steel Authority Of India (up 9.39%), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (up 8.96%), RBL Bank (up 8.92%)

- Top losers: BHARAT DYNAMICS (down 9.16%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (down 7.49%), Cochin Shipyard (down 7.02%), Titagarh Rail Systems (down 6.44%), Data Patterns India (down 5.42%)

Source:

- [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers)

- [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers)

- [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers)

- [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!