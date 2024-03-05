Top Gainers and Losers today on 5 March, 2024: Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserve, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty index closed at 22405.6, down by 0.22% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22416.9 and a low of 22269.15. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 73915.54 and 73412.25, closing 0.26% lower at 73872.29, which was 195.16 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index performed worse than the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.48% lower. Additionally, small cap stocks also underperformed, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16087.25, down by 199.15 points and 1.24% lower.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.7%

- In the last 1 month: 2.67%

- In the last 3 months: 7.19%

- In the last 6 months: 14.2%

- In the last 1 year: 26.21%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Tata Motors (up 3.51%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.12%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.76%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.63%), and State Bank Of India (up 1.54%). On the other hand, the top losers were Bajaj Finserve (down 4.25%), Bajaj Finance (down 4.21%), Nestle India (down 1.95%), Infosys (down 1.88%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.76%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47456.1, with an intraday high of 47737.85 and a low of 47196.75. The Bank Nifty's performance in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.14%

- In the last 1 month: 3.84%

- In the last 3 months: 1.21%

- In the last 6 months: 6.85%

- In the last 1 year: 15.07%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers for the trading session on March 5, 2024:

- Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 3.52%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.06%), State Bank Of India (up 1.52%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.41%), NTPC (up 1.26%)

- Top Losers: Bajaj Finserve (down 4.28%), Bajaj Finance (down 4.17%), Infosys (down 1.93%), Nestle India (down 1.88%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.72%)

- Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 3.51%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.12%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.76%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.63%), State Bank Of India (up 1.54%)

- Top Losers: Bajaj Finserve (down 4.25%), Bajaj Finance (down 4.21%), Nestle India (down 1.95%), Infosys (down 1.88%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.76%)

- Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Indraprastha Gas, Polycab India, Bata India, Balkrishna Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

- Top Losers: Voltas, Persistent Systems, Indus Towers, Max Financial Services, Mphasis

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Indian Overseas Bank, Balaji Amines, UCO Bank, Central Bank Of India, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

- Top Losers: Data Patterns India, RBL Bank, Aavas Financiers, Suzlon Energy, Birla Corporation

- BSE:

- Top Gainers: Indian Overseas Bank (up 9.78%), Balaji Amines (up 9.04%), Westlife Development (up 7.77%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 7.65%), UCO Bank (up 7.33%)

- Top Losers: RBL Bank (down 6.40%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (down 5.56%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 5.00%), Suzlon Energy (down 4.95%), Aavas Financiers (down 4.88%)

- NSE:

- Top Gainers: Indian Overseas Bank (up 9.66%), Balaji Amines (up 8.99%), Westlife Development (up 8.04%), UCO Bank (up 7.49%), Central Bank Of India (up 7.07%)

- Top Losers: Data Patterns India (down 7.75%), RBL Bank (down 6.45%), Allcargo Logistics (down 6.03%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (down 5.16%), Aavas Financiers (down 5.14%)

(Source: Livemint)

