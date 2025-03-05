Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**
The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 22082.65, reflecting an increase of 1.15%. Throughout the day, the index reached a peak of 22394.9 and a low of 22067.8. In comparison, the Sensex fluctuated between 73933.8 and 72894.05, ultimately closing at 72989.93, which represents a 1.01% increase and a gain of 740.3 points above the opening price.
The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at a 2.52% increase. Additionally, small cap stocks also exhibited strong performance, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 14762.6, marking an increase of 436.5 points or 2.96%.
The Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following returns over various periods:
- In the last week: 2.3%
- In the last month: 0.34%
- In the last three months: -2.14%
- In the last six months: -1.49%
- In the last year: 8.84%
The top gainers in the Nifty index included Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.18%), Tata Steel (up 4.85%), Adani Enterprises (up 4.71%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4.33%), and Power Grid Corporation of India (up 4.09%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (down 3.35%), Indusind Bank (down 1.59%), HDFC Bank (down 1.17%), Shriram Finance (down 0.25%), and Grasim Industries (down 0.13%).
The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 48245.2, with an intraday high of 48657.65 and a low of 48190.25. The Bank Nifty has exhibited the following performance over the past periods:
- In the last week: 2.39%
- In the last month: 0.84%
- In the last three months: -3.57%
- In the last six months: 0.5%
- In the last year: 9.86%
The following is a summary of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on March 5, 2025:
Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 4.92%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4.27%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 4.27%), NTPC (up 4.06%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.73%)
Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 3.25%), Indusind Bank (down 1.64%), HDFC Bank (down 1.25%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.02%)
Top Gainers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.18%), Tata Steel (up 4.85%), Adani Enterprises (up 4.71%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4.33%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 4.09%)
Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 3.35%), Indusind Bank (down 1.59%), HDFC Bank (down 1.17%), Shriram Finance (down 0.25%), Grasim Industries (down 0.13%)
Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, Indian Hotels Company, Tata Communications, KPIT Technologies, Container Corporation of India
Top Losers: Voltas, Muthoot Finance, Sundaram Finance, Au Small Finance Bank, SRF
Top Gainers: Redington India, Hindustan Copper, Gujarat State Petronet, Kalpataru Projects International, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
Top Losers: GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE, Jyothy Labs, BLS International Services, Signatureglobal India, Aditya Birla Real Estate
Top Gainers: Adani Energy Solutions (up 9.56%), Coforge (up 8.42%), Hitachi Energy India (up 8.21%), Redington India (up 8.14%), CEAT (up 8.10%)
Top Losers: Jindal Worldwide (down 6.76%), Achyut Healthcare (down 4.82%), Sterlite Technologies (down 3.96%), Bajaj Finance (down 3.25%), Sapphire Foods India (down 3.10%)
Top Gainers: Adani Energy Solutions (up 9.71%), Coforge (up 8.34%), Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (up 8.34%), Hitachi Energy India (up 8.24%), Redington India (up 8.07%)
Top Losers: Anand Rathi Wealth (down 6.54%), GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE (down 4.43%), BSE (down 3.47%), Bajaj Finance (down 3.35%), Jubilant Pharmova (down 3.14%).
This report is based on data available up to October 2023.
