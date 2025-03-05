Top Gainers and Losers today on 5 March, 2025: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Indusind Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 22082.65, reflecting an increase of 1.15%. Throughout the day, the index reached a peak of 22394.9 and a low of 22067.8. In comparison, the Sensex fluctuated between 73933.8 and 72894.05, ultimately closing at 72989.93, which represents a 1.01% increase and a gain of 740.3 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at a 2.52% increase. Additionally, small cap stocks also exhibited strong performance, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 14762.6, marking an increase of 436.5 points or 2.96%.

The Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following returns over various periods:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.18%), Tata Steel (up 4.85%), Adani Enterprises (up 4.71%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4.33%), and Power Grid Corporation of India (up 4.09%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (down 3.35%), Indusind Bank (down 1.59%), HDFC Bank (down 1.17%), Shriram Finance (down 0.25%), and Grasim Industries (down 0.13%).

The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 48245.2, with an intraday high of 48657.65 and a low of 48190.25. The Bank Nifty has exhibited the following performance over the past periods:

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

The following is a summary of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on March 5, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 4.92%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4.27%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 4.27%), NTPC (up 4.06%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.73%)

Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 3.25%), Indusind Bank (down 1.64%), HDFC Bank (down 1.25%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.02%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.18%), Tata Steel (up 4.85%), Adani Enterprises (up 4.71%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4.33%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 4.09%)

Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 3.35%), Indusind Bank (down 1.59%), HDFC Bank (down 1.17%), Shriram Finance (down 0.25%), Grasim Industries (down 0.13%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, Indian Hotels Company, Tata Communications, KPIT Technologies, Container Corporation of India

Top Losers: Voltas, Muthoot Finance, Sundaram Finance, Au Small Finance Bank, SRF

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Redington India, Hindustan Copper, Gujarat State Petronet, Kalpataru Projects International, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

Top Losers: GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE, Jyothy Labs, BLS International Services, Signatureglobal India, Aditya Birla Real Estate

BSE:

Top Gainers: Adani Energy Solutions (up 9.56%), Coforge (up 8.42%), Hitachi Energy India (up 8.21%), Redington India (up 8.14%), CEAT (up 8.10%)

Top Losers: Jindal Worldwide (down 6.76%), Achyut Healthcare (down 4.82%), Sterlite Technologies (down 3.96%), Bajaj Finance (down 3.25%), Sapphire Foods India (down 3.10%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Adani Energy Solutions (up 9.71%), Coforge (up 8.34%), Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (up 8.34%), Hitachi Energy India (up 8.24%), Redington India (up 8.07%)

Top Losers: Anand Rathi Wealth (down 6.54%), GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE (down 4.43%), BSE (down 3.47%), Bajaj Finance (down 3.35%), Jubilant Pharmova (down 3.14%).