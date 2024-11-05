Top Gainers and Losers today on 5 November, 2024: JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded trading at 23995.35, reflecting an increase of 0.91%. Throughout the session, the index reached a high of 24229.05 and a low of 23842.75. Similarly, the Sensex fluctuated between 79523.13 and 78296.7, ultimately closing 0.88% higher at 78782.24, which is 694.39 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.55%. Small-cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended the day at 18424.65, reflecting an increase of 78.8 points, or 0.43%.

The Nifty 50 has reported the following returns:

- In the last week: -1.06%

- In the last month: -2.37%

- In the last three months: 0.63%

- In the last six months: 7.86%

- In the last year: 24.7%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included JSW Steel (up 4.67%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.67%), Tata Steel (up 3.63%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.45%), and Axis Bank (up 2.85%). Conversely, the top losers were Coal India (down 1.89%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.47%), Trent (down 1.35%), Asian Paints (down 0.96%), and ITC (down 0.91%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51215.25, with an intraday high of 52289.55 and a low of 50865.45. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last week: -0.25%

- In the last month: 3.39%

- In the last three months: 4.19%

- In the last six months: 6.74%

- In the last year: 19.65%

Below is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on November 5, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 3.64%), Axis Bank (up 2.73%), HDFC Bank (up 2.56%), Indusind Bank (up 2.49%), and State Bank of India (up 2.33%).

Top Losers: ITC (down 0.96%), Asian Paints (down 0.91%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.80%), Infosys (down 0.63%), and Larsen & Toubro (down 0.39%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: JSW Steel (up 4.67%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.67%), Tata Steel (up 3.63%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.45%), and Axis Bank (up 2.85%).

Top Losers: Coal India (down 1.89%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.47%), Trent (down 1.35%), Asian Paints (down 0.96%), and ITC (down 0.91%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Steel Authority of India, NMDC, Supreme Industries, Vodafone Idea, and Oberoi Realty.

Top Losers: PB Fintech, Alkem Laboratories, Au Small Finance Bank, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and MRF.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: HFCL, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Redington India, Manappuram Finance, and Shyam Metalics & Energy.

Top Losers: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Jyothy Labs, Five Star Business Finance, Creditaccess Grameen, and Raymond.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Hatsun Agro Product (up 8.21%), HFCL (up 7.12%), Procter & Gamble Health (up 6.06%), Adani Energy Solutions (up 5.10%), and Nanavati Ventures (up 4.98%).

Top Losers: Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 5.07%), Torrent Power (down 4.94%), Saregama India (down 4.51%), Achyut Healthcare (down 4.51%), and PB Fintech (down 4.24%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: HFCL (up 7.10%), Adani Energy Solutions (up 5.20%), Jindal Saw (up 4.97%), Oil India (up 4.93%), and Himadri Speciality Chemical (up 4.80%).