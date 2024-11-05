Hello User
Top Gainers and Losers today on 5 November, 2024: JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 694.39 points, or 0.88, to settle at 78782.24, while the Nifty gained 217.95 points, or 0.91, to close at 23995.35.

The Nifty index concluded trading at 23995.35, reflecting an increase of 0.91%. Throughout the session, the index reached a high of 24229.05 and a low of 23842.75. Similarly, the Sensex fluctuated between 79523.13 and 78296.7, ultimately closing 0.88% higher at 78782.24, which is 694.39 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.55%. Small-cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended the day at 18424.65, reflecting an increase of 78.8 points, or 0.43%.

The Nifty 50 has reported the following returns:

- In the last week: -1.06%

- In the last month: -2.37%

- In the last three months: 0.63%

- In the last six months: 7.86%

- In the last year: 24.7%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included JSW Steel (up 4.67%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.67%), Tata Steel (up 3.63%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.45%), and Axis Bank (up 2.85%). Conversely, the top losers were Coal India (down 1.89%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.47%), Trent (down 1.35%), Asian Paints (down 0.96%), and ITC (down 0.91%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51215.25, with an intraday high of 52289.55 and a low of 50865.45. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last week: -0.25%

- In the last month: 3.39%

- In the last three months: 4.19%

- In the last six months: 6.74%

- In the last year: 19.65%

Below is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on November 5, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 3.64%), Axis Bank (up 2.73%), HDFC Bank (up 2.56%), Indusind Bank (up 2.49%), and State Bank of India (up 2.33%).

Top Losers: ITC (down 0.96%), Asian Paints (down 0.91%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.80%), Infosys (down 0.63%), and Larsen & Toubro (down 0.39%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: JSW Steel (up 4.67%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.67%), Tata Steel (up 3.63%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.45%), and Axis Bank (up 2.85%).

Top Losers: Coal India (down 1.89%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.47%), Trent (down 1.35%), Asian Paints (down 0.96%), and ITC (down 0.91%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Steel Authority of India, NMDC, Supreme Industries, Vodafone Idea, and Oberoi Realty.

Top Losers: PB Fintech, Alkem Laboratories, Au Small Finance Bank, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and MRF.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: HFCL, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Redington India, Manappuram Finance, and Shyam Metalics & Energy.

Top Losers: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Jyothy Labs, Five Star Business Finance, Creditaccess Grameen, and Raymond.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Hatsun Agro Product (up 8.21%), HFCL (up 7.12%), Procter & Gamble Health (up 6.06%), Adani Energy Solutions (up 5.10%), and Nanavati Ventures (up 4.98%).

Top Losers: Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 5.07%), Torrent Power (down 4.94%), Saregama India (down 4.51%), Achyut Healthcare (down 4.51%), and PB Fintech (down 4.24%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: HFCL (up 7.10%), Adani Energy Solutions (up 5.20%), Jindal Saw (up 4.97%), Oil India (up 4.93%), and Himadri Speciality Chemical (up 4.80%).

Top Losers: Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 4.97%), Torrent Power (down 4.88%), PB Fintech (down 4.23%), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (down 3.98%), and Tube Investments of India (down 3.76%).

