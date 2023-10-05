Top gainers and losers today on 5 October, 2023: Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Hindalco Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19436.1, up by 0.56%. It reached a day high of 19576.95 and a low of 19487.3. The Sensex traded between 65753.2 and 65443.34, closing 0.62% up at 65226.04, which was 405.53 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.04% up, underperforming the Nifty 50. On the other hand, the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 12656.0, up by 79.25 points and 0.63% higher, outperforming the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has provided returns of 0.09% in the last 1 week, -0.18% in the last 1 month, 0.73% in the last 3 months, 11.3% in the last 6 months, and 12.74% in the last 1 year.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Larsen & Toubro (up 2.26%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.88%), Titan Company (up 1.57%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.46%), and Infosys (up 1.32%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.21%), Hindalco Industries (down 0.60%), NTPC (down 0.55%), Tataconsumer (down 0.53%), and Cipla (down 0.51%).

The bank nifty ended at 43964.05 with an intraday high of 44391.85 and a low of 44108.3. The bank nifty performance in the last 1 week was -0.21%, in the last 1 month was -0.73%, in the last 3 months was -2.09%, in the last 6 months was 7.83%, and in the last 1 year was 12.54%.

In the trading session on 05 Oct, 2023, the top gainers in the Sensex were Larsen & Toubro (up 2.35%), Titan Company (up 1.54%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.48%), Infosys (up 1.19%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.19%). The top losers in the Sensex were Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.26%), NTPC (down 0.47%), Nestle India (down 0.46%), HCL Technologies (down 0.26%), and Bajaj Finance (down 0.07%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Max Financial Services, Indian Hotels Company, Balkrishna Industries, Godrej Properties, and Mphasis. The top losers were Punjab National Bank, Oberoi Realty, Vodafone Idea, Bandhan Bank, and Polycab India.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Angel One, Sobha, Suzlon Energy, Birlasoft, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The top losers were CE Info Systems, Jindal Stainless, RBL Bank, DCM Shriram, and PNB Housing Finance.

In the BSE, the top gainers were SIS (up 9.24%), Eclerx Services (up 8.78%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 7.30%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 6.98%), and Angel One (up 6.96%). The top losers were Marico (down 4.90%), CE Info Systems (down 3.76%), Hatsun Agro Product (down 3.49%), Jindal Stainless (down 3.47%), and Punjab National Bank (down 3.37%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Eclerx Services (up 8.91%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 7.23%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 7.05%), Angel One (up 7.03%), and Sobha (up 6.48%). The top losers were Marico (down 4.98%), CE Info Systems (down 3.84%), Navin Fluorine International (down 3.39%), Jindal Stainless (down 3.37%), and Punjab National Bank (down 3.32%).

