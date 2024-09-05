Top Gainers and Losers today on 5 September, 2024: Titan Company, LTI Mindtree, Cipla, Reliance Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index closed at 25,198.7, reflecting a decline of 0.21%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a peak of 25,275.45 and fell to a low of 25,127.75. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 82,617.49 and 82,130.44, ultimately closing at 82,352.64, which represents a decrease of 0.18% and is 151.48 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.46% higher. Additionally, small-cap stocks showed stronger performance as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 19,322.25, marking an increase of 198.7 points or 1.03%.

The Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: -0.0%

- In the last month: 4.55%

- In the last three months: 11.19%

- In the last six months: 12.5%

- In the last year: 28.49%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Titan Company (up 3.19%), LTI Mindtree (up 1.29%), Wipro (up 1.10%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.97%), and ITC (up 0.96%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Cipla (down 1.46%), Reliance Industries (down 1.42%), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (down 1.35%), Coal India (down 1.32%), and Britannia Industries (down 1.29%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,400.25, having reached an intraday high of 51,636.75 and a low of 51,389.15. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last week: 0.66%

- In the last month: 2.79%

- In the last three months: 4.46%

- In the last six months: 8.22%

- In the last year: 15.63%

Below is the list of stocks that were identified as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 5, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Titan Company (up 3.11%), Wipro (up 1.11%), ITC (up 0.89%), Infosys (up 0.49%), HCL Technologies (up 0.33%)

Top Losers: Reliance Industries (down 1.41%), Tata Motors (down 1.08%), Nestle India (down 1.00%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.96%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.80%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Titan Company (up 3.19%), LTI Mindtree (up 1.29%), Wipro (up 1.10%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.97%), ITC (up 0.96%)

Top Losers: Cipla (down 1.46%), Reliance Industries (down 1.42%), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (down 1.35%), Coal India (down 1.32%), Britannia Industries (down 1.29%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Coforge, ACC, Gujarat Gas Company, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Suzlon Energy

Top Losers: Dixon Technologies (India), Bharat Heavy Electricals, Max Financial Services, Tube Investments of India, Godrej Properties

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: KEC International, Aavas Financiers, Alok Industries, Honasa Consumer, Amber Enterprises India

Top Losers: Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Raymond, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Angel Broking

BSE:

Top Gainers: Caplin Point Laboratories (up 7.47%), UTI Asset Management Company (up 6.52%), KEC International (up 6.15%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (up 5.50%), Hikal (up 5.46%)

Top Losers: Clara Industries (down 6.47%), CCL Products India (down 5.79%), Hatsun Agro Product (down 5.30%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.74%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 4.18%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Caplin Point Laboratories (up 7.66%), UTI Asset Management Company (up 6.68%), KEC International (up 5.97%), Craftsman Automation (up 5.70%), TVS Supply Chain Solutions (up 5.52%)