Top Gainers and Losers today on 5 September, 2024: Titan Company, LTI Mindtree, Cipla, Reliance Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 151.48 points, or -0.18, to settle at 82352.64, while the Nifty lost 53.6 points, or -0.21, to close at 25198.7.

Livemint
Published5 Sep 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Trade Now
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index closed at 25,198.7, reflecting a decline of 0.21%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a peak of 25,275.45 and fell to a low of 25,127.75. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 82,617.49 and 82,130.44, ultimately closing at 82,352.64, which represents a decrease of 0.18% and is 151.48 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.46% higher. Additionally, small-cap stocks showed stronger performance as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 19,322.25, marking an increase of 198.7 points or 1.03%.

The Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: -0.0%

- In the last month: 4.55%

- In the last three months: 11.19%

- In the last six months: 12.5%

- In the last year: 28.49%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Titan Company (up 3.19%), LTI Mindtree (up 1.29%), Wipro (up 1.10%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.97%), and ITC (up 0.96%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Cipla (down 1.46%), Reliance Industries (down 1.42%), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (down 1.35%), Coal India (down 1.32%), and Britannia Industries (down 1.29%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,400.25, having reached an intraday high of 51,636.75 and a low of 51,389.15. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last week: 0.66%

- In the last month: 2.79%

- In the last three months: 4.46%

- In the last six months: 8.22%

- In the last year: 15.63%

Below is the list of stocks that were identified as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 5, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Titan Company (up 3.11%), Wipro (up 1.11%), ITC (up 0.89%), Infosys (up 0.49%), HCL Technologies (up 0.33%)

Top Losers: Reliance Industries (down 1.41%), Tata Motors (down 1.08%), Nestle India (down 1.00%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.96%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.80%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Titan Company (up 3.19%), LTI Mindtree (up 1.29%), Wipro (up 1.10%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.97%), ITC (up 0.96%)

Top Losers: Cipla (down 1.46%), Reliance Industries (down 1.42%), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (down 1.35%), Coal India (down 1.32%), Britannia Industries (down 1.29%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Coforge, ACC, Gujarat Gas Company, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Suzlon Energy

Top Losers: Dixon Technologies (India), Bharat Heavy Electricals, Max Financial Services, Tube Investments of India, Godrej Properties

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: KEC International, Aavas Financiers, Alok Industries, Honasa Consumer, Amber Enterprises India

Top Losers: Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Raymond, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Angel Broking

BSE:

Top Gainers: Caplin Point Laboratories (up 7.47%), UTI Asset Management Company (up 6.52%), KEC International (up 6.15%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (up 5.50%), Hikal (up 5.46%)

Top Losers: Clara Industries (down 6.47%), CCL Products India (down 5.79%), Hatsun Agro Product (down 5.30%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.74%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 4.18%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Caplin Point Laboratories (up 7.66%), UTI Asset Management Company (up 6.68%), KEC International (up 5.97%), Craftsman Automation (up 5.70%), TVS Supply Chain Solutions (up 5.52%)

Top Losers: CCL Products India (down 5.87%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.63%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 4.10%), Oil India (down 4.01%), PCBL (down 3.72%).

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 5 September, 2024: Titan Company, LTI Mindtree, Cipla, Reliance Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

181.20
03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
4.15 (2.34%)

Tata Steel

151.75
03:57 PM | 5 SEP 2024
0.45 (0.3%)

Max Financial Services

1,119.90
03:29 PM | 5 SEP 2024
-13 (-1.15%)

Bharat Electronics

290.60
03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
-8.3 (-2.78%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Caplin Point Laboratories

2,116.90
03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
147.1 (7.47%)

UTI Asset Management Company

1,266.55
03:43 PM | 5 SEP 2024
77.55 (6.52%)

KEC International

989.00
03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
57.3 (6.15%)

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

206.90
03:52 PM | 5 SEP 2024
10.8 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,505.00-134.00
    Chennai
    73,291.0081.00
    Delhi
    73,363.00725.00
    Kolkata
    72,650.00-1,132.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue