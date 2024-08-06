Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 August, 2024: Britannia Industries, JSW Steel, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 166.33 points, or -0.21, to settle at 78759.4, while the Nifty lost 63.05 points, or -0.26, to close at 24055.6.

Published6 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24055.6, down by 0.26% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24382.6 and a low of 23960.4. The Sensex traded between 79852.08 and 78496.57, closing 0.21% down at 78759.4, which was 166.33 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.52% down, underperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty small cap 100 ended at 17942.0, down by 70.65 points and 0.39% lower compared to the Nifty 50.

In the last week, the Nifty 50 has seen a negative return of -3.56%, while in the last month, it has seen a negative return of -1.43%. However, in the last 3 months, the Nifty 50 has provided a positive return of 6.82%. Over the last 6 months, it has given a return of 9.32%, and in the last year, it has given a return of 22.33%.

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Britannia Industries (up 2.75%), JSW Steel (up 2.34%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.86%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.37%), and LTI Mindtree (up 1.31%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 4.40%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.77%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.05%), Shriram Finance (down 1.89%), and State Bank Of India (down 1.72%).

The bank nifty ended at 50092.1 with an intraday high of 50688.8 and a low of 49659.05. The bank nifty has seen a negative return of -3.42% in the last week, a negative return of -5.13% in the last month, a positive return of 1.72% in the last 3 months, a return of 8.86% in the last 6 months, and a return of 10.93% in the last year.

In the Sensex, the top gainers were Tech Mahindra (up 1.63%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.44%), HCL Technologies (up 1.40%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.26%), and Wipro (up 0.88%). The top losers in the Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.77%), State Bank Of India (down 1.65%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.53%), HDFC Bank (down 0.88%), and Bajaj Finance (down 0.83%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Godrej Properties, Jubilant Foodworks, P I Industries, L&T Technology Services, and UPL. The top losers were Suzlon Energy, Bharat Forge, Indian Hotels Company, Lupin, and Escorts Kubota.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Firstsource Solutions, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Jyothy Labs, Triveni Turbines, and NMDC Steel. The top losers were Cochin Shipyard, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Swan Energy, Data Patterns India, and NLC India.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Clara Industries (up 8.65%), Home First Finance Company India (up 6.46%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 6.34%), Firstsource Solutions (up 5.28%), and Brigade Enterprises (up 4.94%). The top losers were EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 6.55%), Marico (down 6.50%), Hitachi Energy India (down 5.84%), Cochin Shipyard (down 5.00%), and LIC Housing Finance (down 4.88%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Network 18 Media & Investments (up 7.11%), Home First Finance Company India (up 6.07%), Firstsource Solutions (up 5.28%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure (up 5.24%), and Himadri Speciality Chemical (up 4.99%). The top losers were Syrma SGS Technology (down 8.27%), Marico (down 6.49%), B E M L (down 6.40%), Hitachi Energy India (down 5.85%), and LIC Housing Finance (down 5.00%).

For more details, you can refer to the BSE top gainers and top losers as well as the NSE top gainers and top losers lists.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
