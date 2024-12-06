Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today:**

The Nifty index closed at 24708.4, reflecting a decline of 0.12%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 24751.05 and a low of 24620.5. The Sensex operated within a range of 81925.91 and 81506.19, ultimately closing at 81765.86, which represents a decrease of 0.07% and is 56.74 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.32% higher. Small cap stocks also exhibited strong performance, as indicated by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 19333.55, gaining 158.55 points or 0.82%.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following performance metrics:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.83%

- In the last three months: -0.67%

- In the last six months: 8.17%

- In the last year: 17.9%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Tata Motors (up 3.06%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.34%), Axis Bank (up 1.56%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.21%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.17%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index comprised Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.41%), Cipla (down 1.39%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.08%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.03%), and Asian Paints (down 0.92%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 53603.55, with an intraday high of 53868.5 and a low of 53160.65. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various time frames is detailed below:

- In the last week: 2.84%

- In the last month: 2.33%

- In the last three months: 5.85%

- In the last six months: 8.61%

- In the last year: 14.3%

The following is a compilation of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on December 6, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 3.05%), Axis Bank (up 1.61%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.23%), Larsen & Toubro (up 0.93%), ITC (up 0.79%)

Top Losers: Bharti Airtel (down 1.01%), Asian Paints (down 0.93%), Indusind Bank (down 0.73%), Reliance Industries (down 0.71%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.71%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 3.06%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.34%), Axis Bank (up 1.56%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.21%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.17%)

Top Losers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.41%), Cipla (down 1.39%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.08%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.03%), Asian Paints (down 0.92%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: PB Fintech, Voltas, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Yes Bank

Top Losers: Alkem Laboratories, Phoenix Mills, Bharat Forge, Au Small Finance Bank, Suzlon Energy

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Blue Star, Indian Energy Exchange, CESC, IRB Infrastructure Developers

Top Losers: Canfin Homes, Computer Age Management Services, Honasa Consumer, Piramal Pharma, Five Star Business Finance

BSE:

Top Gainers: Rain Industries (up 8.87%), Borosil Renewables (up 8.08%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (up 6.58%), JK Paper (up 6.22%), Blue Star (up 6.21%)

Top Losers: Equinox India Developments (down 4.34%), Heg (down 4.11%), Canfin Homes (down 3.99%), Poly Medicure (down 3.47%), Clara Industries (down 3.30%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Borosil Renewables (up 8.30%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (up 6.65%), HBL Power Systems (up 6.53%), PB Fintech (up 6.19%), Vedanta (up 6.12%)

Top Losers: Jai Balaji Industries (down 4.32%), Heg (down 4.20%), Canfin Homes (down 3.90%), Signatureglobal India (down 3.85%), Poly Medicure (down 3.55%).