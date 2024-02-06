Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 February, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 454.67 points, or 0.63, to settle at 71731.42, while the Nifty gained 157.7 points, or 0.72, to close at 21771.7.
The Nifty closed at 21771.7, an increase of 0.72% from the previous day's closing. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21951.4 and a low of 21737.55. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 72261.4 and 71625.18, closing at 71731.42, a gain of 0.63% or 454.67 points above the opening price.
