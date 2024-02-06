Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 February, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21771.7, an increase of 0.72% from the previous day's closing. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21951.4 and a low of 21737.55. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 72261.4 and 71625.18, closing at 71731.42, a gain of 0.63% or 454.67 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed with a gain of 1.19%. Additionally, the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 16319.75, an increase of 0.79% or 129.6 points.

Looking at the historical returns of the Nifty 50, it has provided the following returns: 1.85% in the last 1 week, 1.89% in the last 1 month, 12.92% in the last 3 months, 11.85% in the last 6 months, and 23.39% in the last 1 year.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 6.01%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 5.22%), HCL Technologies (up 4.40%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 4.09%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 3.99%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 3.06%), Britannia Industries (down 2.29%), Indusind Bank (down 1.72%), ITC (down 1.52%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.18%).

In the bank nifty, the day ended at 45825.55, with an intraday high of 45932.15 and a low of 45527.0. The bank nifty has provided the following returns: 0.66% in the last 1 week, -3.76% in the last 1 month, 4.69% in the last 3 months, 1.85% in the last 6 months, and 10.37% in the last 1 year.

Moving on to the top gainers and losers during the trading session on 06 Feb, 2024, in the Sensex, the top gainers were HCL Technologies (up 4.43%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.06%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 4.05%), Wipro (up 3.59%), and Infosys (up 2.52%). The top losers were Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.97%), Indusind Bank (down 1.84%), ITC (down 1.52%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.21%), and Axis Bank (down 1.14%).

In the Nifty, the top gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 6.01%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 5.22%), HCL Technologies (up 4.40%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 4.09%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 3.99%). The top losers were Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 3.06%), Britannia Industries (down 2.29%), Indusind Bank (down 1.72%), ITC (down 1.52%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.18%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Steel Authority Of India, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Petronet LNG, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Biocon. The top losers were Bandhan Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Balkrishna Industries, Page Industries, and Jubilant Foodworks.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Indian Overseas Bank, Praj Industries, Latent View Analytics, HFCL, and Elgi Equipments. The top losers were NBCC India, BSE, Kalyan Jewellers India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Angel One.

Furthermore, in the BSE, the top gainers were Jamna Auto Industries (up 8.67%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 7.86%), Steel Authority Of India (up 7.73%), TVS Holdings (up 7.73%), and Akzo Nobel India (up 7.62%). The top losers were Prince Pipes & Fittings (down 6.50%), PB Fintech (down 5.81%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (down 5.54%), Mishra Dhatu Nigam (down 5.16%), and NBCC India (down 5.15%).

Lastly, in the NSE, the top gainers were Jamna Auto Industries (up 8.85%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 7.82%), Steel Authority Of India (up 7.54%), Praj Industries (up 7.42%), and M M T C (up 7.05%). The top losers were Prince Pipes & Fittings (down 6.96%), PB Fintech (down 5.75%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (down 5.31%), NBCC India (down 5.21%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 4.52%).

These are the latest updates on the top gainers and losers in the stock market.

