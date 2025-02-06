Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**: The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23696.3, reflecting a decline of 0.39%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23773.55 and a low of 23556.25. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 78551.66 and 77843.99, ultimately closing down by 0.27% at 78271.28, which is 213.12 points lower than its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 ending 1.28% lower. In contrast, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 closed at 17108.5, down by 51.75 points, or 0.3%. The Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index included Cipla (up 2.42%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.72%), Infosys (up 0.98%), Tata Consumer (up 0.79%), and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.74%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index comprised Trent (down 8.22%), Bharat Electronics (down 3.18%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.45%), Titan Company (down 2.23%), and NTPC (down 2.13%). The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 50343.05, having reached an intraday high of 50553.35 and a low of 50149.8. The Bank Nifty's performance over time is as follows:

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

Here is a summary of the stocks that emerged as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on February 6, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Infosys (up 0.94%), Axis Bank (up 0.71%), HCL Technologies (up 0.60%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.58%), Indusind Bank (up 0.45%)

Top Losers: Bharti Airtel (down 2.47%), Titan Company (down 2.28%), NTPC (down 2.13%), State Bank of India (down 1.79%), ITC (down 1.53%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Cipla (up 2.42%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.72%), Infosys (up 0.98%), Tata Consumer (up 0.79%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.74%)

Top Losers: Trent (down 8.22%), Bharat Electronics (down 3.18%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.45%), Titan Company (down 2.23%), NTPC (down 2.13%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Alkem Laboratories, Sundaram Finance, Cummins India, P I Industries, IDFC First Bank

Top Losers: Phoenix Mills, Max Healthcare Institute, Indian Hotels Company, Voltas, PB Fintech

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Castrol India, Redington India, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Natco Pharma, Five Star Business Finance

Top Losers: Jyothy Labs, Nippon Life, KEC International, City Union Bank, Data Patterns India

BSE:

Top Gainers: Castrol India (up 8.58%), JK Lakshmi Cement (up 8.16%), Redington India (up 6.45%), Sammaan Capital (up 5.10%), Abbott India (up 4.99%)

Top Losers: Trent (down 8.28%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 7.69%), Macrotech Developers (down 5.52%), Solar Industries India (down 5.47%), Hindustan Zinc (down 5.09%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Castrol India (up 8.28%), JK Lakshmi Cement (up 7.11%), Redington India (up 6.37%), Maharashtra Seamless (up 5.74%), Sammaan Capital (up 4.95%)