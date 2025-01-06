Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 January, 2025: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Tata Consumer, Tata Steel, Trent among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 1258.12 points, or -1.59, to settle at 79223.11, while the Nifty lost 388.7 points, or -1.62, to close at 24004.75.

**Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24004.75, reflecting a decrease of 1.62%. Throughout the day, the index recorded a peak of 24089.95 and a trough of 23551.9. Similarly, the Sensex fluctuated between 79532.67 and 77781.62, ultimately closing down by 1.59% at 79223.11, which translates to a decline of 1258.12 points from its opening value.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Midcap index lagged behind, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 2.68% lower. Furthermore, small-cap stocks also underperformed, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 19033.7, down by 608.45 points, representing a 3.2% decrease.

The Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following returns over various timeframes:

- Over the last week: -0.25%

- Over the last month: -4.43%

- Over the last three months: -4.88%

- Over the last six months: -3.02%

- Over the last year: 9.63%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Notable gainers within the Nifty index included Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.79%), Tata Consumer (up 0.79%), Titan Company (up 0.54%), and HCL Technologies (up 0.33%). Conversely, the top losers were Tata Steel (down 4.47%), Trent (down 4.23%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.90%), Coal India (down 3.79%), and NTPC (down 3.63%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 50988.8, having reached an intraday high of 51026.1 and a low of 49751.0. The Bank Nifty's performance is outlined below:

- Over the last week: -2.15%

- Over the last month: -6.82%

- Over the last three months: -1.23%

- Over the last six months: -4.9%

- Over the last year: 5.07%

The following is a list of stocks that emerged as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on January 6, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Titan Company (up 0.60%), HCL Technologies (up 0.26%)

Top Losers: Tata Steel (down 4.41%), NTPC (down 3.65%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 3.26%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 3.19%), Indusind Bank (down 2.85%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.79%), Tata Consumer (up 0.79%), Titan Company (up 0.54%), HCL Technologies (up 0.33%)

Top Losers: Tata Steel (down 4.47%), Trent (down 4.23%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.90%), Coal India (down 3.79%), NTPC (down 3.63%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Mphasis, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Alkem Laboratories, KPIT Technologies

Top Losers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Yes Bank, Suzlon Energy, Sundaram Finance, Vodafone Idea

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Equitas Small Finance Bank, RBL Bank, ITI, Apar Industries, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Top Losers: Swan Energy, Intellect Design Arena, HFCL, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, NCC

BSE:

Top Gainers: KIOCL (up 7.69%), Achyut Healthcare (up 4.82%), Equitas Small Finance Bank (up 4.64%), Clara Industries (up 4.61%), Linde India (up 4.59%)

Top Losers: Equinox India Developments (down 8.06%), Heg (down 7.55%), Union Bank Of India (down 7.54%), Swan Energy (down 7.54%), Intellect Design Arena (down 7.24%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Linde India (up 4.65%), Equitas Small Finance Bank (up 4.58%), Easy Trip Planners (up 4.45%), Aegis Logis (up 4.29%), Devyani International (up 4.04%)

Top Losers: Heg (down 7.67%), Swan Energy (down 7.56%), Union Bank Of India (down 7.53%), Intellect Design Arena (down 7.29%), JM Financial (down 7.07%).