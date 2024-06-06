Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 June, 2024: HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 692.27 points, or 0.93, to settle at 74382.24, while the Nifty gained 201.05 points, or 0.89, to close at 22620.35.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 22,620.35, up by 0.89%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,910.15 and a low of 22,642.6. The Sensex traded between 75,297.73 and 74,474.94, closing 0.93% higher at 74,382.24, which was 692.27 points above the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started