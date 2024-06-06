Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 June, 2024: HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 692.27 points, or 0.93, to settle at 74382.24, while the Nifty gained 201.05 points, or 0.89, to close at 22620.35.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 22,620.35, up by 0.89%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,910.15 and a low of 22,642.6. The Sensex traded between 75,297.73 and 74,474.94, closing 0.93% higher at 74,382.24, which was 692.27 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.85% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 16,289.4, up by 536.7 points and 3.29% higher.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 week: 1.49%

- In the last 1 month: 1.7%

- In the last 3 months: 1.56% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 months: 9.01%

- In the last 1 year: 22.72%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top gainers in the Nifty index were HCL Technologies (up 4.00%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.99%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.79%), Shriram Finance (up 3.66%), and State Bank Of India (up 3.44%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (down 2.55%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.20%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.04%), Asian Paints (down 1.92%), and Nestle India (down 1.53%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 49,054.6, with an intraday high of 49,672.75 and a low of 48,906.75. The performance of the Bank Nifty in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.32% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 month: 0.88%

- In the last 3 months: 2.83%

- In the last 6 months: 5.32% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 year: 11.68%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on June 6, 2024.

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Tech Mahindra (up 4.07%), HCL Technologies (up 4.04%), State Bank Of India (up 3.46%), Infosys (up 2.95%), and NTPC (up 2.65%)

Top Losers: Hindustan Unilever (down 2.04%), Asian Paints (down 1.88%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.57%), Nestle India (down 1.36%), and Indusind Bank (down 1.25%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: HCL Technologies (up 4.00%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.99%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.79%), Shriram Finance (up 3.66%), and State Bank Of India (up 3.44%)

Top Losers: Hindalco Industries (down 2.55%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.20%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.04%), Asian Paints (down 1.92%), and Nestle India (down 1.53%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Container Corporation Of India, Aditya Birla Capital, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Petronet LNG

Top Losers: Jubilant Foodworks, Lupin, MRF, Au Small Finance Bank, Aurobindo Pharma

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Finolex Cables, JBM Auto, NCC, Exide Industries, Housing & Urban Development Corporation

Top Losers: Honasa Consumer, Redington India, Computer Age Management Services, Radico Khaitan, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Minda Corporation (up 9.33%), Biocon (up 9.08%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (up 8.97%), Brigade Enterprises (up 8.72%), Finolex Cables (up 8.64%)

Top Losers: Avenue Supermarts (down 3.68%), Sun TV Network (down 3.59%), CRISIL (down 3.26%), Rajesh Exports (down 2.70%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.49%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Biocon (up 9.01%), Minda Corporation (up 8.94%), Brigade Enterprises (up 8.93%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (up 8.85%), Finolex Cables (up 8.58%)

Top Losers: Honasa Consumer (down 4.41%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (down 4.13%), Sun TV Network (down 3.92%), Avenue Supermarts (down 3.60%), Triveni Engineering & Indus (down 3.56%)

Source: [Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), [Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), [Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!