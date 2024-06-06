Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 June, 2024: HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 June, 2024: HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 692.27 points, or 0.93, to settle at 74382.24, while the Nifty gained 201.05 points, or 0.89, to close at 22620.35.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 22,620.35, up by 0.89%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,910.15 and a low of 22,642.6. The Sensex traded between 75,297.73 and 74,474.94, closing 0.93% higher at 74,382.24, which was 692.27 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.85% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 16,289.4, up by 536.7 points and 3.29% higher.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.49%

- In the last 1 month: 1.7%

- In the last 3 months: 1.56%

- In the last 6 months: 9.01%

- In the last 1 year: 22.72%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were HCL Technologies (up 4.00%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.99%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.79%), Shriram Finance (up 3.66%), and State Bank Of India (up 3.44%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (down 2.55%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.20%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.04%), Asian Paints (down 1.92%), and Nestle India (down 1.53%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 49,054.6, with an intraday high of 49,672.75 and a low of 48,906.75. The performance of the Bank Nifty in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.32%

- In the last 1 month: 0.88%

- In the last 3 months: 2.83%

- In the last 6 months: 5.32%

- In the last 1 year: 11.68%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on June 6, 2024.

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Tech Mahindra (up 4.07%), HCL Technologies (up 4.04%), State Bank Of India (up 3.46%), Infosys (up 2.95%), and NTPC (up 2.65%)

Top Losers: Hindustan Unilever (down 2.04%), Asian Paints (down 1.88%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.57%), Nestle India (down 1.36%), and Indusind Bank (down 1.25%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: HCL Technologies (up 4.00%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.99%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.79%), Shriram Finance (up 3.66%), and State Bank Of India (up 3.44%)

Top Losers: Hindalco Industries (down 2.55%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.20%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.04%), Asian Paints (down 1.92%), and Nestle India (down 1.53%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Container Corporation Of India, Aditya Birla Capital, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Petronet LNG

Top Losers: Jubilant Foodworks, Lupin, MRF, Au Small Finance Bank, Aurobindo Pharma

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Finolex Cables, JBM Auto, NCC, Exide Industries, Housing & Urban Development Corporation

Top Losers: Honasa Consumer, Redington India, Computer Age Management Services, Radico Khaitan, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Minda Corporation (up 9.33%), Biocon (up 9.08%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (up 8.97%), Brigade Enterprises (up 8.72%), Finolex Cables (up 8.64%)

Top Losers: Avenue Supermarts (down 3.68%), Sun TV Network (down 3.59%), CRISIL (down 3.26%), Rajesh Exports (down 2.70%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.49%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Biocon (up 9.01%), Minda Corporation (up 8.94%), Brigade Enterprises (up 8.93%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (up 8.85%), Finolex Cables (up 8.58%)

Top Losers: Honasa Consumer (down 4.41%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (down 4.13%), Sun TV Network (down 3.92%), Avenue Supermarts (down 3.60%), Triveni Engineering & Indus (down 3.56%)

Source: [Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), [Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), [Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.