Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 March, 2024: Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Enterprises, Ultratech Cement among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 408.86 points, or 0.55, to settle at 73677.13, while the Nifty gained 117.75 points, or 0.53, to close at 22356.3.
The Nifty closed at 22,356.3, up by 0.53% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,497.2 and a low of 22,224.35. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 74,151.27 and 73,321.48, closing at 73,677.13, up by 0.55% and 408.86 points above the opening price.
