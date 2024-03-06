Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 March, 2024: Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Enterprises, Ultratech Cement among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22,356.3, up by 0.53% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,497.2 and a low of 22,224.35. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 74,151.27 and 73,321.48, closing at 73,677.13, up by 0.55% and 408.86 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.52% down. Similarly, small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15,888.1, down by 311.55 points and 1.96% lower.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.38%

- In the last 1 month: 2.48%

- In the last 3 months: 7.33%

- In the last 6 months: 14.6%

- In the last 1 year: 26.89%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Bajaj Auto (up 3.04%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.57%), Axis Bank (up 2.20%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.17%), and Bharti Airtel (up 2.12%). On the other hand, the top losers were Adani Enterprises (down 2.30%), Ultratech Cement (down 2.01%), NTPC (down 1.76%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.23%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.05%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47,581.0, with an intraday high of 48,161.25 and a low of 47,442.25. The Bank Nifty's performance in the different time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 4.26%

- In the last 1 month: 4.88%

- In the last 3 months: 2.32%

- In the last 6 months: 7.91%

- In the last 1 year: 15.89%

In the trading session of March 6, 2024, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.47%), Axis Bank (up 2.28%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.15%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.87%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.53%)

- Top Losers: Ultratech Cement (down 1.91%), NTPC (down 1.79%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.82%), Tata Motors (down 0.43%), and Tata Steel (down 0.33%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Bajaj Auto (up 3.04%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.57%), Axis Bank (up 2.20%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.17%), and Bharti Airtel (up 2.12%)

- Top Losers: Adani Enterprises (down 2.30%), Ultratech Cement (down 2.01%), NTPC (down 1.76%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.23%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.05%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Oracle Financial Services Software, Alkem Laboratories, Power Finance Corp, Persistent Systems, and Federal Bank

- Top Losers: Indraprastha Gas, Aditya Birla Capital, Gujarat Gas Company, Indus Towers, and Dalmia Bharat

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Natco Pharma, Aavas Financiers, Bikaji Foods International, Aegis Logistics, and Medplus Health Services

- Top Losers: Manappuram Finance, JK Lakshmi Cement, Indian Overseas Bank, JBM Auto, and Suzlon Energy

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Tata Investment Corporation (up 5.00%), Alok Industries (up 4.97%), Pidilite Industries (up 4.87%), Teamlease Services (up 4.73%), and Max Healthcare Institute (up 4.34%)

- Top Losers: Indiabulls Real Estate (down 9.55%), Solar Industries India (down 7.53%), L&T Finance Holdings (down 7.19%), Manappuram Finance (down 6.55%), and Indraprastha Gas (down 6.15%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Tata Investment Corporation (up 5.00%), Pidilite Industries (up 4.88%), Alok Industries (up 4.87%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (up 4.18%), and Max Healthcare Institute (up 4.06%)

- Top Losers: L&T Finance Holdings (down 7.31%), Solar Industries India (down 6.98%), Manappuram Finance (down 6.66%), Indraprastha Gas (down 6.20%), and Aditya Birla Capital (down 5.76%).

