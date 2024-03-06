Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 March, 2024: Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Enterprises, Ultratech Cement among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 408.86 points, or 0.55, to settle at 73677.13, while the Nifty gained 117.75 points, or 0.53, to close at 22356.3.

The Nifty closed at 22,356.3, up by 0.53% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,497.2 and a low of 22,224.35. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 74,151.27 and 73,321.48, closing at 73,677.13, up by 0.55% and 408.86 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.52% down. Similarly, small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15,888.1, down by 311.55 points and 1.96% lower.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.38%

- In the last 1 month: 2.48%

- In the last 3 months: 7.33%

- In the last 6 months: 14.6%

- In the last 1 year: 26.89%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Bajaj Auto (up 3.04%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.57%), Axis Bank (up 2.20%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.17%), and Bharti Airtel (up 2.12%). On the other hand, the top losers were Adani Enterprises (down 2.30%), Ultratech Cement (down 2.01%), NTPC (down 1.76%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.23%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.05%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47,581.0, with an intraday high of 48,161.25 and a low of 47,442.25. The Bank Nifty's performance in the different time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 4.26%

- In the last 1 month: 4.88%

- In the last 3 months: 2.32%

- In the last 6 months: 7.91%

- In the last 1 year: 15.89%

In the trading session of March 6, 2024, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.47%), Axis Bank (up 2.28%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.15%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.87%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.53%)

- Top Losers: Ultratech Cement (down 1.91%), NTPC (down 1.79%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.82%), Tata Motors (down 0.43%), and Tata Steel (down 0.33%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Bajaj Auto (up 3.04%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.57%), Axis Bank (up 2.20%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.17%), and Bharti Airtel (up 2.12%)

- Top Losers: Adani Enterprises (down 2.30%), Ultratech Cement (down 2.01%), NTPC (down 1.76%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.23%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.05%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Oracle Financial Services Software, Alkem Laboratories, Power Finance Corp, Persistent Systems, and Federal Bank

- Top Losers: Indraprastha Gas, Aditya Birla Capital, Gujarat Gas Company, Indus Towers, and Dalmia Bharat

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Natco Pharma, Aavas Financiers, Bikaji Foods International, Aegis Logistics, and Medplus Health Services

- Top Losers: Manappuram Finance, JK Lakshmi Cement, Indian Overseas Bank, JBM Auto, and Suzlon Energy

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Tata Investment Corporation (up 5.00%), Alok Industries (up 4.97%), Pidilite Industries (up 4.87%), Teamlease Services (up 4.73%), and Max Healthcare Institute (up 4.34%)

- Top Losers: Indiabulls Real Estate (down 9.55%), Solar Industries India (down 7.53%), L&T Finance Holdings (down 7.19%), Manappuram Finance (down 6.55%), and Indraprastha Gas (down 6.15%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Tata Investment Corporation (up 5.00%), Pidilite Industries (up 4.88%), Alok Industries (up 4.87%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (up 4.18%), and Max Healthcare Institute (up 4.06%)

- Top Losers: L&T Finance Holdings (down 7.31%), Solar Industries India (down 6.98%), Manappuram Finance (down 6.66%), Indraprastha Gas (down 6.20%), and Aditya Birla Capital (down 5.76%).

- BSE Top Gainers: [Link](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers)

- NSE Top Losers: [Link](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

