Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 March, 2025: Asian Paints, Coal India, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty index closed at 22,337.3, reflecting an increase of 0.93%. During the trading session, the index reached a high of 22,556.45 and a low of 22,245.85. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within a range of 74,390.8 and 73,415.68, ultimately closing 0.83% higher at 73,730.23, which represents a gain of 609.86 points from the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.33% higher. Conversely, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, as indicated by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 15,199.1, marking an increase of 201.25 points or 1.32%.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.3%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.34%

- In the last 3 Months: -2.14%

- In the last 6 Months: -1.49%

- In the last 1 Year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Asian Paints (up 4.78%), Coal India (up 3.90%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.74%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.60%), and NTPC (up 3.59%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Tech Mahindra (down 2.25%), Bharat Electronics (down 0.72%), Trent (down 0.72%), Britannia Industries (down 0.68%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.59%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 48,489.95, with an intraday high of 48,839.1 and a low of 48,299.4. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.39%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.84%

- In the last 3 Months: -3.57%

- In the last 6 Months: 0.5%

- In the last 1 Year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on March 6, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Asian Paints (up 4.70%), NTPC (up 3.41%), Reliance Industries (up 2.96%), Tata Steel (up 2.87%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.39%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.31%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.96%), Tata Motors (down 0.19%), Indusind Bank (down 0.07%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Asian Paints (up 4.78%), Coal India (up 3.90%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.74%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.60%), NTPC (up 3.59%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.25%), Bharat Electronics (down 0.72%), Trent (down 0.72%), Britannia Industries (down 0.68%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.59%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, P I Industries, KPIT Technologies, Marico, Bharat Forge

Top Losers: Max Healthcare Institute, Sundaram Finance, Indus Towers, Dixon Technologies (India), Vodafone Idea

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Creditaccess Grameen, Triveni Turbines, Amber Enterprises India, Radico Khaitan, Mahanagar Gas

Top Losers: Signatureglobal India, Five Star Business Finance, 360 One Wam, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Narayana Hrudayalaya

BSE:

Top Gainers: Prism Johnson (up 7.84%), Clara Industries (up 7.45%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 6.97%), Creditaccess Grameen (up 6.91%), EPL (up 6.70%)

Top Losers: Kalyan Jewellers India (down 3.68%), Coforge (down 2.91%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 2.71%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.31%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 2.17%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Jindal Saw (up 8.92%), Chemplast Sanmar (up 7.09%), Creditaccess Grameen (up 7.04%), Triveni Turbines (up 6.99%), JSW Infrastructure (up 6.65%)