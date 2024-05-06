Active Stocks
Mon May 06 2024 15:57:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.60 0.69%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,462.10 -1.06%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,624.75 5.01%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 807.75 -2.86%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,148.80 0.60%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 May, 2024: Britannia Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Company, Adani Enterprises among most active stocks; Check full list here
BackBack

Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 May, 2024: Britannia Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Company, Adani Enterprises among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 17.39 points, or 0.02, to settle at 73878.15, while the Nifty lost 33.15 points, or -0.15, to close at 22475.85.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 22,475.85, down by 0.15%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,588.8 and a low of 22,409.45. The Sensex traded between 74,359.69 and 73,786.29 and closed 0.02% higher at 73,878.15, which was 17.39 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.22% lower. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also underperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 16,936.5, down by 253.35 points and 1.5% lower.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has performed as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.89%

- In the last 1 month: -0.99%

- In the last 3 months: 2.33%

- In the last 6 months: 15.61%

- In the last 1 year: 22.87%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Britannia Industries (up 6.68%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 5.02%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.02%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.77%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.46%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Titan Company (down 7.18%), Adani Enterprises (down 3.96%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.11%), Coal India (down 2.95%), and State Bank Of India (down 2.84%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48,923.55, with an intraday high of 49,252.65 and a low of 48,784.0. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.07%

- In the last 1 month: 0.65%

- In the last 3 months: 7.02%

- In the last 6 months: 12.1%

- In the last 1 year: 12.97%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on May 6, 2024:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 5.01%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.13%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.80%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.47%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.40%)

- Top losers: Titan Company (down 7.18%), State Bank Of India (down 2.86%), NTPC (down 2.31%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.22%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.06%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Britannia Industries (up 6.68%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 5.02%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.02%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.77%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.46%)

- Top losers: Titan Company (down 7.18%), Adani Enterprises (down 3.96%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.11%), Coal India (down 2.95%), State Bank Of India (down 2.84%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Tube Investments Of India, Alkem Laboratories, Gujarat Gas Company, Jubilant Foodworks, Godrej Properties

- Top losers: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Yes Bank, Vodafone Idea, Steel Authority Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Piramal Pharma, Central Depository Service India, Amber Enterprises India, NCC, Castrol India

- Top losers: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Ramkrishna Forgings, IIFL Finance, Firstsource Solutions, Himadri Speciality Chemical

BSE:

- Top gainers: Brigade Enterprises (up 8.80%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (up 8.29%), EPL (up 7.30%), Blue Dart Express (up 7.09%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 6.68%)

- Top losers: Power Finance Corp (down 8.93%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 8.75%), REC (down 7.35%), Titan Company (down 7.18%), Punjab National Bank (down 6.41%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Brigade Enterprises (up 8.76%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (up 7.33%), EPL (up 7.22%), Blue Dart Express (up 6.98%), Britannia Industries (up 6.68%)

- Top losers: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 8.93%), Power Finance Corp (down 8.88%), REC (down 7.39%), Titan Company (down 7.18%), Punjab National Bank (down 6.41%)

Source: Livemint

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 May 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue