Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 May, 2024: Britannia Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Company, Adani Enterprises among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 17.39 points, or 0.02, to settle at 73878.15, while the Nifty lost 33.15 points, or -0.15, to close at 22475.85.
The Nifty closed at 22,475.85, down by 0.15%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,588.8 and a low of 22,409.45. The Sensex traded between 74,359.69 and 73,786.29 and closed 0.02% higher at 73,878.15, which was 17.39 points above the opening price.
