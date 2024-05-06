Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 May, 2024: Britannia Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Company, Adani Enterprises among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 17.39 points, or 0.02, to settle at 73878.15, while the Nifty lost 33.15 points, or -0.15, to close at 22475.85.

The Nifty closed at 22,475.85, down by 0.15%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,588.8 and a low of 22,409.45. The Sensex traded between 74,359.69 and 73,786.29 and closed 0.02% higher at 73,878.15, which was 17.39 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.22% lower. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also underperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 16,936.5, down by 253.35 points and 1.5% lower.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has performed as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 week: -0.89%

- In the last 1 month: -0.99%

- In the last 3 months: 2.33% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 months: 15.61%

- In the last 1 year: 22.87%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Britannia Industries (up 6.68%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 5.02%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.02%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.77%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.46%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Titan Company (down 7.18%), Adani Enterprises (down 3.96%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.11%), Coal India (down 2.95%), and State Bank Of India (down 2.84%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bank Nifty ended at 48,923.55, with an intraday high of 49,252.65 and a low of 48,784.0. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.07%

- In the last 1 month: 0.65% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 3 months: 7.02%

- In the last 6 months: 12.1%

- In the last 1 year: 12.97% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on May 6, 2024:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 5.01%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.13%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.80%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.47%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.40%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Titan Company (down 7.18%), State Bank Of India (down 2.86%), NTPC (down 2.31%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.22%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.06%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Britannia Industries (up 6.68%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 5.02%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.02%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.77%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.46%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Titan Company (down 7.18%), Adani Enterprises (down 3.96%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.11%), Coal India (down 2.95%), State Bank Of India (down 2.84%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Tube Investments Of India, Alkem Laboratories, Gujarat Gas Company, Jubilant Foodworks, Godrej Properties {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Yes Bank, Vodafone Idea, Steel Authority Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Piramal Pharma, Central Depository Service India, Amber Enterprises India, NCC, Castrol India {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Ramkrishna Forgings, IIFL Finance, Firstsource Solutions, Himadri Speciality Chemical

BSE:

- Top gainers: Brigade Enterprises (up 8.80%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (up 8.29%), EPL (up 7.30%), Blue Dart Express (up 7.09%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 6.68%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Power Finance Corp (down 8.93%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 8.75%), REC (down 7.35%), Titan Company (down 7.18%), Punjab National Bank (down 6.41%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Brigade Enterprises (up 8.76%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (up 7.33%), EPL (up 7.22%), Blue Dart Express (up 6.98%), Britannia Industries (up 6.68%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 8.93%), Power Finance Corp (down 8.88%), REC (down 7.39%), Titan Company (down 7.18%), Punjab National Bank (down 6.41%)

Source: Livemint

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!