Top gainers and losers today on 6 November, 2023: Divis Laboratories, Hero Motocorp, State Bank Of India, Hindustan Unilever among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 594.91 points, or 0.92, to settle at 64363.78, while the Nifty gained 181.15 points, or 0.94, to close at 19230.6.
The Nifty closed at 19230.6, up by 0.94%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19423.0 and a low of 19309.7. The Sensex traded between 64992.54 and 64617.48, closing 0.92% higher at 64363.78, which was 594.91 points above the opening price.
