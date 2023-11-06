comScore
Top gainers and losers today on 6 November, 2023: Divis Laboratories, Hero Motocorp, State Bank Of India, Hindustan Unilever among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top gainers and losers today on 6 November, 2023: Divis Laboratories, Hero Motocorp, State Bank Of India, Hindustan Unilever among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 594.91 points, or 0.92, to settle at 64363.78, while the Nifty gained 181.15 points, or 0.94, to close at 19230.6.

Top Gainers and Losers Today
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 19230.6, up by 0.94%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19423.0 and a low of 19309.7. The Sensex traded between 64992.54 and 64617.48, closing 0.92% higher at 64363.78, which was 594.91 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.61% higher, underperforming the Nifty 50. On the other hand, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 12965.05, up by 179.6 points and 1.39% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.44%

- In the last 1 month: -1.21%

- In the last 3 months: -0.92%

- In the last 6 months: 6.31%

- In the last 1 year: 6.67%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Divis Laboratories (up 4.66%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.51%), Eicher Motors (up 2.42%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.21%), and Axis Bank (up 2.08%). The top losers in the Nifty index were State Bank Of India (down 0.66%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.47%), Titan Company (down 0.23%), Tata Motors (down 0.22%), and Cipla (down 0.19%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 43318.25, with an intraday high of 43648.7 and low of 43415.2. The Bank Nifty's performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.37%

- In the last 1 month: -1.65%

- In the last 3 months: -2.7%

- In the last 6 months: 0.79%

- In the last 1 year: 4.66%

During the trading session on November 6, 2023, the top gainers in the Sensex were Larsen & Toubro (up 2.30%), Axis Bank (up 2.07%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.88%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.88%), and Tata Steel (up 1.79%). The top losers in the Sensex were State Bank Of India (down 0.65%), Tata Motors (down 0.29%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.29%), and Titan Company (down 0.19%).

In the Nifty, the top gainers were Divis Laboratories (up 4.66%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.51%), Eicher Motors (up 2.42%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.21%), and Axis Bank (up 2.08%). The top losers in the Nifty were State Bank Of India (down 0.66%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.47%), Titan Company (down 0.23%), Tata Motors (down 0.22%), and Cipla (down 0.19%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Bharat Forge, Petronet LNG, Container Corporation Of India, Steel Authority Of India, and Aurobindo Pharma. The top losers were Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Indus Towers, United Breweries, Vodafone Idea, and Aditya Birla Capital.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Amber Enterprises India, JK Lakshmi Cement, Kalyan Jewellers India, Suzlon Energy, and Brightcom Group. The top losers were Angel One, JM Financial, KEC International, Indigo Paints, and Allcargo Logistics.

In the BSE, the top gainers were J.K. Cement (up 8.71%), Amber Enterprises India (up 7.84%), JK Lakshmi Cement (up 6.39%), Cochin Shipyard (up 6.37%), and Metropolis Healthcare (up 6.33%). The top losers were Angel One (down 6.84%), Poly Medicure (down 6.30%), JM Financial (down 4.38%), Bank Of Baroda (down 4.02%), and Triveni Turbines (down 3.85%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were J.K. Cement (up 8.66%), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (up 7.61%), Amber Enterprises India (up 7.44%), Metropolis Healthcare (up 6.73%), and JK Lakshmi Cement (up 6.63%). The top losers were Angel One (down 6.35%), Poly Medicure (down 6.16%), JM Financial (down 4.28%), Bank Of Baroda (down 4.02%), and Triveni Turbines (down 3.86%).

Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 04:03 PM IST
