Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 November, 2024: Bharat Electronics, Adani Enterprises, SBI Life Insurance Company, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,213.3, reflecting an increase of 1.12%. During the day, the index reached a peak of 24,537.6 and fell to a low of 24,204.05. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within the range of 80,569.73 and 79,459.12, ultimately closing 1.13% higher at 79,476.63, which is 901.5 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 2.35% higher. Small-cap stocks also showed robust performance, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,503.45, gaining 402.65 points or 2.18%.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has recorded the following performance:

- In the last week: 0.53%

- In the last month: -1.31%

- In the last three months: 1.99%

- In the last six months: 9.04%

- In the last year: 26.06%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Bharat Electronics (up 5.41%), Adani Enterprises (up 4.48%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 4.24%), Infosys (up 3.96%), and Tech Mahindra (up 3.73%). Conversely, the top losers were SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.79%), Titan Company (down 1.65%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.19%), Indusind Bank (down 1.14%), and Cipla (down 0.45%).

The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 52,207.25, having reached an intraday high of 52,493.95 and a low of 52,185.4. The Bank Nifty's performance over various periods is as follows:

- In the last week: 0.94%

- In the last month: 3.59%

- In the last three months: 5.11%

- In the last six months: 6.95%

- In the last year: 19.88%

Below is the list of stocks that emerged as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on November 6, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (up 4.21%), Infosys (up 4.02%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.85%), Wipro (up 3.75%), HCL Technologies (up 3.71%)

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 1.72%), Indusind Bank (down 1.14%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.54%), Axis Bank (down 0.35%), HDFC Bank (down 0.22%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharat Electronics (up 5.41%), Adani Enterprises (up 4.48%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 4.24%), Infosys (up 3.96%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.73%)

Top Losers: SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.79%), Titan Company (down 1.65%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.19%), Indusind Bank (down 1.14%), Cipla (down 0.45%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India), Supreme Industries, KPIT Technologies, Oracle Financial Services Software, Persistent Systems

Top Losers: Sundaram Finance, Muthoot Finance, Lupin, Au Small Finance Bank, Colgate Palmolive India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Tejas Networks, Piramal Pharma, Intellect Design Arena, Castrol India, Sonata Software

Top Losers: Great Eastern Shipping Company, Five Star Business Finance, Manappuram Finance, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Raymond

BSE:

Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India) (up 8.77%), Equinox India Developments (up 8.46%), Tejas Networks (up 7.77%), Eclerx Services (up 7.63%), CCL Products India (up 7.51%)

Top Losers: Hindustan Zinc (down 8.28%), Great Eastern Shipping Company (down 2.81%), Saregama India (down 2.59%), Gillette India (down 2.46%), Timken India (down 2.42%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Syrma SGS Technology (up 9.36%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 8.64%), Eclerx Services (up 8.06%), Tejas Networks (up 7.76%), CCL Products India (up 7.51%)