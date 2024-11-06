Hello User
Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 November, 2024: Bharat Electronics, Adani Enterprises, SBI Life Insurance Company, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 November, 2024: Bharat Electronics, Adani Enterprises, SBI Life Insurance Company, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 901.5 points, or 1.13, to settle at 79476.63, while the Nifty gained 270.75 points, or 1.12, to close at 24213.3.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,213.3, reflecting an increase of 1.12%. During the day, the index reached a peak of 24,537.6 and fell to a low of 24,204.05. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within the range of 80,569.73 and 79,459.12, ultimately closing 1.13% higher at 79,476.63, which is 901.5 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 2.35% higher. Small-cap stocks also showed robust performance, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,503.45, gaining 402.65 points or 2.18%.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has recorded the following performance:

- In the last week: 0.53%

- In the last month: -1.31%

- In the last three months: 1.99%

- In the last six months: 9.04%

- In the last year: 26.06%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Bharat Electronics (up 5.41%), Adani Enterprises (up 4.48%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 4.24%), Infosys (up 3.96%), and Tech Mahindra (up 3.73%). Conversely, the top losers were SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.79%), Titan Company (down 1.65%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.19%), Indusind Bank (down 1.14%), and Cipla (down 0.45%).

The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 52,207.25, having reached an intraday high of 52,493.95 and a low of 52,185.4. The Bank Nifty's performance over various periods is as follows:

- In the last week: 0.94%

- In the last month: 3.59%

- In the last three months: 5.11%

- In the last six months: 6.95%

- In the last year: 19.88%

Below is the list of stocks that emerged as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on November 6, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (up 4.21%), Infosys (up 4.02%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.85%), Wipro (up 3.75%), HCL Technologies (up 3.71%)

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 1.72%), Indusind Bank (down 1.14%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.54%), Axis Bank (down 0.35%), HDFC Bank (down 0.22%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharat Electronics (up 5.41%), Adani Enterprises (up 4.48%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 4.24%), Infosys (up 3.96%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.73%)

Top Losers: SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.79%), Titan Company (down 1.65%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.19%), Indusind Bank (down 1.14%), Cipla (down 0.45%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India), Supreme Industries, KPIT Technologies, Oracle Financial Services Software, Persistent Systems

Top Losers: Sundaram Finance, Muthoot Finance, Lupin, Au Small Finance Bank, Colgate Palmolive India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Tejas Networks, Piramal Pharma, Intellect Design Arena, Castrol India, Sonata Software

Top Losers: Great Eastern Shipping Company, Five Star Business Finance, Manappuram Finance, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Raymond

BSE:

Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India) (up 8.77%), Equinox India Developments (up 8.46%), Tejas Networks (up 7.77%), Eclerx Services (up 7.63%), CCL Products India (up 7.51%)

Top Losers: Hindustan Zinc (down 8.28%), Great Eastern Shipping Company (down 2.81%), Saregama India (down 2.59%), Gillette India (down 2.46%), Timken India (down 2.42%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Syrma SGS Technology (up 9.36%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 8.64%), Eclerx Services (up 8.06%), Tejas Networks (up 7.76%), CCL Products India (up 7.51%)

Top Losers: Hindustan Zinc (down 8.32%), Triveni Engineering & Indus (down 3.09%), Great Eastern Shipping Company (down 2.76%), Five Star Business Finance (down 2.70%), Gillette India (down 2.41%).

