Top gainers and losers today on 6 October, 2023: Bajaj Finserve, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19,545.75, up by 0.55% on October 6, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,675.75 and a low of 19,589.4. The Sensex traded between 66,095.81 and 65,762.33, closing 0.55% higher at 65,631.57, which was 364.06 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.78% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 performed better than the Nifty 50, ending at 12,735.25, up by 101.85 points and 0.8% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.11%

- In the last 1 month: 0.25%

- In the last 3 months: 0.84%

- In the last 6 months: 11.71%

- In the last 1 year: 13.44%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finserve (up 5.97%), Bajaj Finance (up 4.05%), Titan Company (up 2.90%), Indusind Bank (up 2.35%), and Tataconsumer (up 1.69%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Hindustan Unilever (down 0.80%), Coal India (down 0.54%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.41%), Asian Paints (down 0.33%), and Bharti Airtel (down 0.30%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 44,213.35, with an intraday high of 44,500.7 and a low of 44,242.95. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.49%

- In the last 1 month: -0.1%

- In the last 3 months: -2.15%

- In the last 6 months: 8.1%

- In the last 1 year: 12.94%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in various indices during the October 6, 2023 trading session:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Bajaj Finserve (up 5.86%), Bajaj Finance (up 4.05%), Titan Company (up 2.98%), Indusind Bank (up 2.38%), ITC (up 1.42%)

- Top losers: Hindustan Unilever (down 0.93%), Asian Paints (down 0.37%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.29%), Axis Bank (down 0.26%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.13%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Bajaj Finserve (up 5.97%), Bajaj Finance (up 4.05%), Titan Company (up 2.90%), Indusind Bank (up 2.35%), Tataconsumer (up 1.69%)

- Top losers: Hindustan Unilever (down 0.80%), Coal India (down 0.54%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.41%), Asian Paints (down 0.33%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.30%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Godrej Properties, Aditya Birla Capital, Aurobindo Pharma, Power Finance Corp, REC

- Top losers: Vodafone Idea, Escorts Kubota, Balkrishna Industries, Petronet LNG, Tata Communications

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: NBCC India, Dilip Buildcon, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Century Textiles & Industries

- Top losers: Edelweiss Financial Services, Brightcom Group, Metro Brands, Carborundum Universal, Lux Industries

BSE:

- Top gainers: PCBL (up 7.39%), Godrej Agrovet (up 7.08%), Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (up 6.86%), Eclerx Services (up 6.37%), Bajaj Finserve (up 5.86%)

- Top losers: Metro Brands (down 3.31%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 2.61%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 2.60%), Vodafone Idea (down 2.50%), Restaurant Brands Asia (down 2.41%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (up 7.64%), PCBL (up 7.55%), Godrej Agrovet (up 7.36%), Eclerx Services (up 6.21%), Bajaj Finserve (up 5.97%)

- Top losers: Brightcom Group (down 4.80%), Metro Brands (down 3.55%), Restaurant Brands Asia (down 2.61%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 2.39%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 2.38%)

