Top gainers and losers today on 6 October, 2023: Bajaj Finserve, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 364.06 points, or 0.55, to settle at 65631.57, while the Nifty gained 107.75 points, or 0.55, to close at 19545.75.
The Nifty closed at 19,545.75, up by 0.55% on October 6, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,675.75 and a low of 19,589.4. The Sensex traded between 66,095.81 and 65,762.33, closing 0.55% higher at 65,631.57, which was 364.06 points above the opening price.
