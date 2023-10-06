Top gainers and losers today on 6 October, 2023: Bajaj Finserve, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 364.06 points, or 0.55, to settle at 65631.57, while the Nifty gained 107.75 points, or 0.55, to close at 19545.75.

The Nifty closed at 19,545.75, up by 0.55% on October 6, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,675.75 and a low of 19,589.4. The Sensex traded between 66,095.81 and 65,762.33, closing 0.55% higher at 65,631.57, which was 364.06 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.78% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 performed better than the Nifty 50, ending at 12,735.25, up by 101.85 points and 0.8% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 week: 0.11%

- In the last 1 month: 0.25%

- In the last 3 months: 0.84% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 months: 11.71%

- In the last 1 year: 13.44%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finserve (up 5.97%), Bajaj Finance (up 4.05%), Titan Company (up 2.90%), Indusind Bank (up 2.35%), and Tataconsumer (up 1.69%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Hindustan Unilever (down 0.80%), Coal India (down 0.54%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.41%), Asian Paints (down 0.33%), and Bharti Airtel (down 0.30%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bank Nifty ended at 44,213.35, with an intraday high of 44,500.7 and a low of 44,242.95. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.49%

- In the last 1 month: -0.1% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 3 months: -2.15%

- In the last 6 months: 8.1%

- In the last 1 year: 12.94% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in various indices during the October 6, 2023 trading session:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Bajaj Finserve (up 5.86%), Bajaj Finance (up 4.05%), Titan Company (up 2.98%), Indusind Bank (up 2.38%), ITC (up 1.42%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Hindustan Unilever (down 0.93%), Asian Paints (down 0.37%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.29%), Axis Bank (down 0.26%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.13%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Bajaj Finserve (up 5.97%), Bajaj Finance (up 4.05%), Titan Company (up 2.90%), Indusind Bank (up 2.35%), Tataconsumer (up 1.69%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Hindustan Unilever (down 0.80%), Coal India (down 0.54%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.41%), Asian Paints (down 0.33%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.30%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Godrej Properties, Aditya Birla Capital, Aurobindo Pharma, Power Finance Corp, REC {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Vodafone Idea, Escorts Kubota, Balkrishna Industries, Petronet LNG, Tata Communications

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: NBCC India, Dilip Buildcon, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Century Textiles & Industries {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Edelweiss Financial Services, Brightcom Group, Metro Brands, Carborundum Universal, Lux Industries

BSE:

- Top gainers: PCBL (up 7.39%), Godrej Agrovet (up 7.08%), Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (up 6.86%), Eclerx Services (up 6.37%), Bajaj Finserve (up 5.86%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Metro Brands (down 3.31%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 2.61%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 2.60%), Vodafone Idea (down 2.50%), Restaurant Brands Asia (down 2.41%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (up 7.64%), PCBL (up 7.55%), Godrej Agrovet (up 7.36%), Eclerx Services (up 6.21%), Bajaj Finserve (up 5.97%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Brightcom Group (down 4.80%), Metro Brands (down 3.55%), Restaurant Brands Asia (down 2.61%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 2.39%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 2.38%)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!