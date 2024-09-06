Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 September, 2024: Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, State Bank Of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today: Market Overview**

The Nifty index closed at 25,145.1, reflecting a decline of 1.17%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 25,168.75 and a low of 24,801.3. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 82,254.79 and 80,981.93 before closing down 1.24% at 82,201.16, which is 1,017.23 points below its opening price.

The midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 1.74%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also lagged, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,520.95, down by 244.9 points or 1.25%. The Nifty 50 has shown varied returns over different periods, as detailed below:

- In the last week: -1.52%

- In the last month: 3.59%

- In the last three months: 8.9%

- In the last six months: 10.59%

- In the last year: 26.73%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Asian Paints (up 1.09%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.00%), JSW Steel (up 0.79%), Divis Laboratories (up 0.33%), and LTI Mindtree (up 0.26%). Conversely, the top losers included State Bank of India (down 4.43%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.37%), ICICI Bank (down 2.25%), NTPC (down 2.10%), and HCL Technologies (down 1.92%). The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 51,473.05, with an intraday high of 51,380.05 and a low of 50,447.3. The Bank Nifty performance over recent periods is as follows:

- In the last week: -1.51%

- In the last month: 1.66%

- In the last three months: 2.6%

- In the last six months: 5.44%

- In the last year: 13.88%

Below is a list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on September 6, 2024.

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Asian Paints (up 1.13%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.03%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.08%)

Top Losers: State Bank of India (down 4.40%), ICICI Bank (down 2.09%), NTPC (down 2.08%), HCL Technologies (down 1.95%), Reliance Industries (down 1.92%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Asian Paints (up 1.09%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.00%), JSW Steel (up 0.79%), Divis Laboratories (up 0.33%), LTI Mindtree (up 0.26%)

Top Losers: State Bank of India (down 4.43%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.37%), ICICI Bank (down 2.25%), NTPC (down 2.10%), HCL Technologies (down 1.92%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: P I Industries, Max Healthcare Institute, Coforge, Balkrishna Industries, Alkem Laboratories

Top Losers: GMR Airports Infrastructure, Indus Towers, Tube Investments of India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Bandhan Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Narayana Hrudayalaya, Aavas Financiers, Piramal Pharma, CreditAccess Grameen, Sonata Software

Top Losers: NLC India, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Amber Enterprises India, Angel Broking, Swan Energy

BSE:

Top Gainers: Gujarat Fluorochemicals (up 8.01%), Glenmark Life Sciences (up 5.13%), Galaxy Surfactants (up 4.85%), NESCO (up 4.33%), SBI Cards & Payment Services (up 4.29%)

Top Losers: Easy Trip Planners (down 6.17%), Minda Corporation (down 5.94%), Indian Bank (down 5.48%), The New India Assurance Company (down 5.43%), Caplin Point Laboratories (down 5.22%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Gujarat Fluorochemicals (up 8.08%), Glenmark Life Sciences (up 5.26%), SBI Cards & Payment Services (up 4.29%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 4.26%), Sumitomo Chemical India (up 4.12%)