Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 August, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Coal India, Indusind Bank, Eicher Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 874.94 points, or 1.11, to settle at 78593.07, while the Nifty gained 304.95 points, or 1.27, to close at 23992.55.

Published7 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23992.55, up by 1.27% for the day. It reached a day high of 24337.7 and a low of 24184.9. The Sensex traded between 79639.2 and 79106.2, closing 1.11% higher at 78593.07, which was 874.94 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 2.7% higher. The Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 17871.35, up by 511.95 points and 2.86% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -2.57%

- In the last 1 month: -0.05%

- In the last 3 months: 9.0%

- In the last 6 months: 10.85%

- In the last 1 year: 24.04%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.51%), Coal India (up 6.39%), Adani Enterprises (up 3.69%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.33%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.32%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Indusind Bank (down 2.60%), Eicher Motors (down 1.22%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.66%), Britannia Industries (down 0.30%), and Titan Company (down 0.27%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 49748.3, with an intraday high of 50292.45 and a low of 49782.2. The Bank Nifty performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -2.74%

- In the last 1 month: -4.36%

- In the last 3 months: 3.84%

- In the last 6 months: 9.43%

- In the last 1 year: 11.82%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers in the Sensex, Nifty, Nifty MidCap 50, Nifty Small Cap 100, BSE, and NSE indexes:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.29%), Tata Steel (up 2.40%), Infosys (up 2.36%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.06%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.95%)

- Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 2.54%), Titan Company (down 0.32%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.27%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.24%), and Bharti Airtel (down 0.13%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.51%), Coal India (up 6.39%), Adani Enterprises (up 3.69%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.33%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.32%)

- Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 2.60%), Eicher Motors (down 1.22%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.66%), Britannia Industries (down 0.30%), and Titan Company (down 0.27%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Cummins India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Suzlon Energy, Polycab India

- Top Losers: Gujarat Gas Company, Max Healthcare Institute, MRF, Au Small Finance Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Ramkrishna Forgings, Piramal Pharma, Computer Age Management Services, NLC India, Castrol India

- Top Losers: R R Kabel, Creditaccess Grameen, Gujarat State Petronet, Sonata Software, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Sterlite Technologies (up 9.05%), Oil India (up 8.17%), Vmart Retail (up 7.51%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.43%), IFB Industries (up 7.33%)

- Top Losers: EIH (down 4.25%), Gland Pharma (down 4.00%), Timken India (down 3.99%), Shree Cement (down 3.89%), Bata India (down 3.61%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Sterlite Technologies (up 8.81%), Ramkrishna Forgings (up 8.23%), Oil India (up 8.14%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.51%), Piramal Pharma (up 6.92%)

- Top Losers: EIH (down 4.25%), Archean Chemical Industries (down 4.06%), Shree Cement (down 3.84%), Gland Pharma (down 3.75%), Varroc Engineering (down 3.38%)

Source: BSE Top Gainers, BSE Top Losers, NSE Top Gainers, NSE Top Losers.

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
