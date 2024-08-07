Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 August, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Coal India, Indusind Bank, Eicher Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23992.55, up by 1.27% for the day. It reached a day high of 24337.7 and a low of 24184.9. The Sensex traded between 79639.2 and 79106.2, closing 1.11% higher at 78593.07, which was 874.94 points above the opening price.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 2.7% higher. The Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 17871.35, up by 511.95 points and 2.86% higher.
The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:
- In the last 1 week: -2.57%
- In the last 1 month: -0.05%
- In the last 3 months: 9.0%
- In the last 6 months: 10.85%
- In the last 1 year: 24.04%
The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.51%), Coal India (up 6.39%), Adani Enterprises (up 3.69%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.33%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.32%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Indusind Bank (down 2.60%), Eicher Motors (down 1.22%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.66%), Britannia Industries (down 0.30%), and Titan Company (down 0.27%).
The Bank Nifty ended at 49748.3, with an intraday high of 50292.45 and a low of 49782.2. The Bank Nifty performance in terms of returns is as follows:
- In the last 1 week: -2.74%
- In the last 1 month: -4.36%
- In the last 3 months: 3.84%
- In the last 6 months: 9.43%
- In the last 1 year: 11.82%
Here is a list of the top gainers and losers in the Sensex, Nifty, Nifty MidCap 50, Nifty Small Cap 100, BSE, and NSE indexes:
Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today
- Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.29%), Tata Steel (up 2.40%), Infosys (up 2.36%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.06%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.95%)
- Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 2.54%), Titan Company (down 0.32%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.27%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.24%), and Bharti Airtel (down 0.13%)
Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today
- Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.51%), Coal India (up 6.39%), Adani Enterprises (up 3.69%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.33%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.32%)
- Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 2.60%), Eicher Motors (down 1.22%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.66%), Britannia Industries (down 0.30%), and Titan Company (down 0.27%)
Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today
- Top Gainers: Cummins India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Suzlon Energy, Polycab India
- Top Losers: Gujarat Gas Company, Max Healthcare Institute, MRF, Au Small Finance Bank
Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today
- Top Gainers: Ramkrishna Forgings, Piramal Pharma, Computer Age Management Services, NLC India, Castrol India
- Top Losers: R R Kabel, Creditaccess Grameen, Gujarat State Petronet, Sonata Software, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today
- Top Gainers: Sterlite Technologies (up 9.05%), Oil India (up 8.17%), Vmart Retail (up 7.51%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.43%), IFB Industries (up 7.33%)
- Top Losers: EIH (down 4.25%), Gland Pharma (down 4.00%), Timken India (down 3.99%), Shree Cement (down 3.89%), Bata India (down 3.61%)
NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today
- Top Gainers: Sterlite Technologies (up 8.81%), Ramkrishna Forgings (up 8.23%), Oil India (up 8.14%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.51%), Piramal Pharma (up 6.92%)
- Top Losers: EIH (down 4.25%), Archean Chemical Industries (down 4.06%), Shree Cement (down 3.84%), Gland Pharma (down 3.75%), Varroc Engineering (down 3.38%)
Source: BSE Top Gainers, BSE Top Losers, NSE Top Gainers, NSE Top Losers.