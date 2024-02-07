Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 February, 2024: State Bank Of India, Grasim Industries, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty index closed at 21929.4, recording a marginal increase of 0.01% for the day. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 22053.3 and a low of 21860.15. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 72559.21 and 71938.22, closing 0.05% lower at 72186.09, which was 34.09 points below the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.49% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 16449.35 with a gain of 116.85 points or 0.71%.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50 over different time periods, it has gained 0.95% in the last week, 1.95% in the last month, 13.01% in the last 3 months, 11.91% in the last 6 months, and 23.76% in the last year.

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were State Bank Of India (up 3.84%), Grasim Industries (up 2.20%), JSW Steel (up 2.18%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.09%), and Axis Bank (up 1.81%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Tech Mahindra (down 2.45%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.30%), Infosys (down 2.06%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.37%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.27%).

In the bank nifty, the index ended at 45690.8, reaching an intraday high of 46062.85 and a low of 45620.5. The performance of the bank nifty over different time periods shows a decline of 0.33% in the last week, a decrease of 3.38% in the last month, an increase of 4.82% in the last 3 months, a rise of 2.25% in the last 6 months, and a growth of 10.49% in the last year.

Moving on to the specific stock performance, the top gainers in the Sensex were State Bank Of India (up 3.78%), Axis Bank (up 1.77%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.76%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.69%), and Nestle India (up 1.68%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Sensex were Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.33%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.31%), Infosys (down 2.06%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.22%), and NTPC (down 1.11%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Vodafone Idea, Max Financial Services, Aditya Birla Capital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Indian Hotels Company. The top losers in the Nifty MidCap 50 were Biocon, Petronet LNG, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Gujarat Gas Company, and Aurobindo Pharma.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Angel One, Intellect Design Arena, Central Depository Service India, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, and Elgi Equipments. The top losers in the Nifty Small Cap 100 were NLC India, Redington India, Indian Energy Exchange, Medplus Health Services, and Mahanagar Gas.

Moving on to the BSE, the top gainers were Adani Green Energy (up 8.50%), Bank Of Maharashtra (up 8.07%), FDC (up 7.42%), Angel One (up 7.06%), and Intellect Design Arena (up 6.32%). On the other hand, the top losers were NLC India (down 9.75%), Redington India (down 6.85%), Aia Engineering (down 6.09%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (down 5.75%), and Endurance Technologies (down 5.71%).

Similarly, in the NSE, the top gainers were Adani Green Energy (up 8.38%), Bank Of Maharashtra (up 8.34%), FDC (up 7.40%), Go Fashion (India) (up 7.16%), and Angel One (up 6.78%). The top losers in the NSE were NLC India (down 9.60%), Syrma SGS Technology (down 8.08%), Redington India (down 6.97%), Aia Engineering (down 6.64%), and Endurance Technologies (down 6.24%).

