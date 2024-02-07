Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 February, 2024: State Bank Of India, Grasim Industries, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 34.09 points, or -0.05, to settle at 72186.09, while the Nifty gained 1.1 points, or 0.01, to close at 21929.4.
The Nifty index closed at 21929.4, recording a marginal increase of 0.01% for the day. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 22053.3 and a low of 21860.15. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 72559.21 and 71938.22, closing 0.05% lower at 72186.09, which was 34.09 points below the opening price.
