Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 February, 2025: Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, ITC among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The financial markets experienced notable fluctuations today, with the Nifty index closing at 23603.35, reflecting a decrease of 0.18%. During the trading session, the index reached a high of 23694.5 and a low of 23443.2. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within a range of 78356.98 to 77475.74, ultimately closing down by 0.25% at 78058.16, which was 197.97 points lower than the opening price.

In contrast, the midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.32%. On the other hand, small-cap stocks underperformed as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 17056.75, down by 49.9 points or 0.29%. The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns over various periods:

Advertisement

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Tata Steel (up 4.35%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.52%), JSW Steel (up 3.41%), Trent (up 3.36%), and Hindalco Industries (up 2.01%). Conversely, the top losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.83%), ITC (down 2.32%), State Bank of India (down 2.00%), Britannia Industries (down 1.73%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.54%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 50382.1, having reached an intraday high of 50641.75 and a low of 49871.15. The Bank Nifty's performance is summarized below:

Advertisement

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

The following is a comprehensive list of stocks that were identified as the top gainers and losers during the trading session on February 7, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 4.34%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.60%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.86%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.45%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.37%).

Advertisement

Top Losers: ITC (down 2.38%), State Bank of India (down 2.03%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.31%), ICICI Bank (down 1.19%), Reliance Industries (down 1.15%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 4.35%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.52%), JSW Steel (up 3.41%), Trent (up 3.36%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.01%).

Top Losers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.83%), ITC (down 2.32%), State Bank of India (down 2.00%), Britannia Industries (down 1.73%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.54%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India), Federal Bank, NMDC, Voltas, Steel Authority of India.

Advertisement

Top Losers: Cummins India, P I Industries, Suzlon Energy, Godrej Properties, Colgate Palmolive India.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Blue Star, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Triveni Turbines.

Top Losers: Cochin Shipyard, Jyothy Labs, PVR Inox, Apar Industries, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals.

BSE:

Top Gainers: ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (up 8.93%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical (up 6.85%), JM Financial (up 6.53%), Welspun Corp (up 6.51%), Blue Dart Express (up 5.07%).

Top Losers: Rajesh Exports (down 6.40%), TCI Express (down 6.25%), NOCIL (down 6.13%), Jindal Worldwide (down 5.50%), Jubilant Pharmova (down 5.37%).

Advertisement

NSE:

Top Gainers: ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (up 9.30%), Welspun Corp (up 7.14%), JM Financial (up 6.30%), KRBL (up 4.89%), Kfin Technologies (up 4.61%).

Top Losers: Rajesh Exports (down 6.28%), Jubilant Pharmova (down 5.10%), Safari Industries India (down 5.04%), Jindal Saw (down 4.91%), Lemon Tree Hotels (down 4.89%).