Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 January, 2025: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, SBI Life Insurance Company, HCL Technologies, Trent among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 234.12 points, or 0.3, to settle at 77964.99, while the Nifty gained 91.85 points, or 0.39, to close at 23616.05.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The financial markets witnessed fluctuations today, with the Nifty index closing at 23,616.05, reflecting an increase of 0.39%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 23,795.2 and a low of 23,637.8. The Sensex also demonstrated positive movement, trading between 78,452.74 and 77,925.09, ultimately closing at 77,964.99, which represents an increase of 0.3% or 234.12 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 recorded a rise of 0.76%. Similarly, small-cap stocks exceeded the Nifty 50's performance, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 closing at 18,425.25, marking a gain of 248.2 points and an increase of 1.35%. The performance of the Nifty 50 over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last week: 0.25%

- In the last month: -3.72%

- In the last three months: -4.4%

- In the last six months: -2.54%

- In the last year: 10.18%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers within the Nifty index included Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.59%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.00%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.29%), Tata Motors (up 2.19%), and Reliance Industries (up 1.88%). Conversely, the top losers were HCL Technologies (down 1.90%), Trent (down 1.77%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.63%), Eicher Motors (down 1.39%), and Hero Motocorp (down 0.97%). Additionally, the Bank Nifty concluded at 49,922.0, with an intraday high of 50,447.6 and a low of 49,969.3. The Bank Nifty's performance over various time frames is highlighted below:

- In the last week: -1.27%

- In the last month: -5.98%

- In the last three months: -0.53%

- In the last six months: -4.22%

- In the last year: 5.82%

Here is the list of stocks classified as top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 7, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 2.25%), Reliance Industries (up 1.86%), Indusind Bank (up 1.44%), ICICI Bank (up 1.28%), Asian Paints (up 1.10%)

Top Losers: HCL Technologies (down 1.73%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.62%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.94%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.37%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.33%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.59%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.00%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.29%), Tata Motors (up 2.19%), Reliance Industries (up 1.88%)

Top Losers: HCL Technologies (down 1.90%), Trent (down 1.77%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.63%), Eicher Motors (down 1.39%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.97%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: UPL, Max Healthcare Institute, Suzlon Energy, Polycab India, Oberoi Realty

Top Losers: PB Fintech, MRF, Container Corporation of India, Aurobindo Pharma, HDFC Asset Management Company

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Intellect Design Arena, Indiamart Intermesh, Redington India, Amber Enterprises India, NCC

Top Losers: ITI, KEC International, Blue Star, Five Star Business Finance, Mahanagar Gas

BSE:

Top Gainers: Intellect Design Arena (up 7.62%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (up 7.36%), Jindal Worldwide (up 7.36%), EPL (up 7.25%), Biocon (up 6.62%)

Top Losers: ITI (down 9.99%), KEC International (down 4.87%), Info Edge India (down 4.31%), 360 One Wam (down 3.78%), Blue Star (down 3.34%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Intellect Design Arena (up 8.53%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (up 7.59%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 7.40%), EPL (up 7.35%), Biocon (up 6.77%)

Top Losers: ITI (down 9.99%), KEC International (down 5.72%), Zomato (down 4.68%), Info Edge India (down 4.28%), 360 One Wam (down 3.23%).