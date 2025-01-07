Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 January, 2025: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, SBI Life Insurance Company, HCL Technologies, Trent among most active stocks; Check full list here

Hello User
Next Story
The Sensex gained 234.12 points, or 0.3, to settle at 77964.99, while the Nifty gained 91.85 points, or 0.39, to close at 23616.05.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The financial markets witnessed fluctuations today, with the Nifty index closing at 23,616.05, reflecting an increase of 0.39%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 23,795.2 and a low of 23,637.8. The Sensex also demonstrated positive movement, trading between 78,452.74 and 77,925.09, ultimately closing at 77,964.99, which represents an increase of 0.3% or 234.12 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 recorded a rise of 0.76%. Similarly, small-cap stocks exceeded the Nifty 50's performance, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 closing at 18,425.25, marking a gain of 248.2 points and an increase of 1.35%. The performance of the Nifty 50 over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last week: 0.25%

- In the last month: -3.72%

- In the last three months: -4.4%

- In the last six months: -2.54%

- In the last year: 10.18%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers within the Nifty index included Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.59%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.00%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.29%), Tata Motors (up 2.19%), and Reliance Industries (up 1.88%). Conversely, the top losers were HCL Technologies (down 1.90%), Trent (down 1.77%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.63%), Eicher Motors (down 1.39%), and Hero Motocorp (down 0.97%). Additionally, the Bank Nifty concluded at 49,922.0, with an intraday high of 50,447.6 and a low of 49,969.3. The Bank Nifty's performance over various time frames is highlighted below:

- In the last week: -1.27%

- In the last month: -5.98%

- In the last three months: -0.53%

- In the last six months: -4.22%

- In the last year: 5.82%

Here is the list of stocks classified as top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 7, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 2.25%), Reliance Industries (up 1.86%), Indusind Bank (up 1.44%), ICICI Bank (up 1.28%), Asian Paints (up 1.10%)

Top Losers: HCL Technologies (down 1.73%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.62%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.94%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.37%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.33%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.59%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.00%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.29%), Tata Motors (up 2.19%), Reliance Industries (up 1.88%)

Top Losers: HCL Technologies (down 1.90%), Trent (down 1.77%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.63%), Eicher Motors (down 1.39%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.97%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: UPL, Max Healthcare Institute, Suzlon Energy, Polycab India, Oberoi Realty

Top Losers: PB Fintech, MRF, Container Corporation of India, Aurobindo Pharma, HDFC Asset Management Company

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Intellect Design Arena, Indiamart Intermesh, Redington India, Amber Enterprises India, NCC

Top Losers: ITI, KEC International, Blue Star, Five Star Business Finance, Mahanagar Gas

BSE:

Top Gainers: Intellect Design Arena (up 7.62%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (up 7.36%), Jindal Worldwide (up 7.36%), EPL (up 7.25%), Biocon (up 6.62%)

Top Losers: ITI (down 9.99%), KEC International (down 4.87%), Info Edge India (down 4.31%), 360 One Wam (down 3.78%), Blue Star (down 3.34%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Intellect Design Arena (up 8.53%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (up 7.59%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 7.40%), EPL (up 7.35%), Biocon (up 6.77%)

Top Losers: ITI (down 9.99%), KEC International (down 5.72%), Zomato (down 4.68%), Info Edge India (down 4.28%), 360 One Wam (down 3.23%).

This analysis is based on data available up to October 2023.

