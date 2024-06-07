Explore
Fri Jun 07 2024 15:56:36
Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 June, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Consumer among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 June, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Consumer among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 1618.85 points, or 2.16, to settle at 75074.51, while the Nifty gained 468.75 points, or 2.05, to close at 22821.4.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 22821.4, up by 2.05%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23320.2 and a low of 22789.05. The Sensex traded between 76795.31 and 74941.88 and closed 2.16% higher at 75074.51, which was 1618.85 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.55% higher. On the other hand, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 16826.1, up by 389.45 points and 2.31% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 3.36%

- In the last 1 month: 4.42%

- In the last 3 months: 3.53%

- In the last 6 months: 11.42%

- In the last 1 year: 24.36%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra (up 5.84%), Wipro (up 5.11%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.57%), Infosys (up 4.17%), and Ultratech Cement (up 4.06%). The top losers in the Nifty index were SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.18%) and Tata Consumer (down 0.37%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 49291.9, with an intraday high of 49943.2 and a low of 49080.45. The Bank Nifty's performance in the following time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.62%

- In the last 1 month: 3.09%

- In the last 3 months: 4.06%

- In the last 6 months: 6.27%

- In the last 1 year: 12.43%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indexes during the trading session on 07 Jun, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 5.83%), Wipro (up 5.09%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.50%), Infosys (up 4.13%), and Tata Steel (up 4.04%)

- Top Losers: N/A

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 5.84%), Wipro (up 5.11%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.57%), Infosys (up 4.17%), and Ultratech Cement (up 4.06%)

- Top Losers: SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.18%) and Tata Consumer (down 0.37%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: L&T FINANCE, Vodafone Idea, Persistent Systems, Coforge, and Steel Authority Of India

- Top Losers: Page Industries, Oberoi Realty, Jubilant Foodworks, Escorts Kubota, and Petronet LNG

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Sonata Software, and Raymond

- Top Losers: JBM Auto, Finolex Cables, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Triveni Turbines, and Nippon Life

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (up 9.97%), Sunteck Realty (up 9.94%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 9.93%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 9.18%), and Avanti Feeds (up 8.82%)

- Top Losers: Finolex Cables (down 3.02%), Schaeffler India (down 2.48%), Linde India (down 2.24%), V-Guard Industries (down 1.92%), and Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.85%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (up 9.68%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 9.47%), Sunteck Realty (up 9.17%), Avanti Feeds (up 8.85%), and Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 8.61%)

- Top Losers: JBM Auto (down 5.72%), Finolex Cables (down 2.99%), Schaeffler India (down 2.74%), Anand Rathi Wealth (down 2.24%), and Linde India (down 1.99%).

Source: [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

Published: 07 Jun 2024, 04:03 PM IST
