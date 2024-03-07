Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 March, 2024: Tata Steel, Tata Consumer, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 33.4 points, or 0.05, to settle at 74085.99, while the Nifty gained 19.5 points, or 0.09, to close at 22474.05.
The Nifty closed at 22,474.05, up by 0.09%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,525.65 and a low of 22,430.0. The Sensex traded between 74,245.17 and 73,921.48, closing 0.05% higher at 74,085.99, which was 33.4 points above the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started