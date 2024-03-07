Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 March, 2024: Tata Steel, Tata Consumer, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22,474.05, up by 0.09%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,525.65 and a low of 22,430.0. The Sensex traded between 74,245.17 and 73,921.48, closing 0.05% higher at 74,085.99, which was 33.4 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.23% higher. Similarly, small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 15,576.55, up by 132.45 points or 0.85% higher.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.36%

- In the last 1 month: 2.6%

- In the last 3 months: 7.65%

- In the last 6 months: 14.06%

- In the last 1 year: 26.73%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Tata Steel (up 3.73%), Tata Consumer (up 3.40%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.18%), Tata Motors (up 2.13%), and JSW Steel (up 2.10%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.71%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.14%), Reliance Industries (down 1.60%), Axis Bank (down 1.20%), and ICICI Bank (down 0.83%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47,965.4, with an intraday high of 48,071.7 and a low of 47,747.2. The Bank Nifty's performance in various time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 3.76%

- In the last 1 month: 4.45%

- In the last 3 months: 2.17%

- In the last 6 months: 6.64%

- In the last 1 year: 15.1%

In the trading session on March 7, 2024, the top gainers in the Sensex were Tata Steel (up 3.90%), Tata Motors (up 2.14%), Bajaj Finserve (up 2.00%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.71%), and Asian Paints (up 1.50%). The top losers in the Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.68%), Reliance Industries (down 1.59%), Axis Bank (down 1.23%), ICICI Bank (down 0.82%), and Titan Company (down 0.77%).

Similarly, in the Nifty index, the top gainers were Tata Steel (up 3.73%), Tata Consumer (up 3.40%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.18%), Tata Motors (up 2.13%), and JSW Steel (up 2.10%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.71%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.14%), Reliance Industries (down 1.60%), Axis Bank (down 1.20%), and ICICI Bank (down 0.83%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Biocon, Indian Hotels Company, and Voltas. The top losers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG, Alkem Laboratories, IDFC First Bank, and MRF.

For the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were IIFL Finance, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Graphite India, Century Textiles & Industries, and Tejas Networks. The top losers were NLC India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, BSE, Sonata Software, and VIP Industries.

In the BSE, the top gainers were IIFL Finance (up 9.82%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 7.85%), Tata Power (up 7.64%), Indiabulls Real Estate (up 7.27%), and Graphite India (up 7.11%). The top losers were NLC India (down 3.75%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.68%), Rajesh Exports (down 3.58%), Apollo Tyres (down 3.14%), and Nippon Life (down 3.08%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were IIFL Finance (up 9.96%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 7.92%), Tata Power (up 7.67%), Graphite India (up 7.20%), and Kalpataru Projects International (up 6.63%). The top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.71%), Rajesh Exports (down 3.63%), Apollo Tyres (down 3.47%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 3.47%), and NLC India (down 3.44%).

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!