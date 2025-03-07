Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 March, 2025: Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Indusind Bank, NTPC among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The financial markets displayed a mixed performance today, with the Nifty index closing at 22,544.7, reflecting a marginal increase of 0.03%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 22,633.8 and a low of 22,464.75. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 74,586.43 and 74,038.03, ultimately closing at 74,340.09, which represents a decrease of 0.01% or 7.51 points below its opening price.

In comparison, the midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.44% lower. On the other hand, small cap stocks fared better, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which concluded the day at 15,400.35, marking an increase of 103.95 points or 0.67%.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 has generated varying returns over different timeframes, as detailed below:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index included Reliance Industries (up 3.32%), Nestle India (up 1.69%), Bharat Electronics (up 1.48%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.38%), and Tata Motors (up 1.35%). Conversely, the top losers comprised Indusind Bank (down 3.60%), NTPC (down 2.47%), Shriram Finance (down 2.10%), Infosys (down 1.74%), and HCL Technologies (down 1.73%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 48,627.7, having reached an intraday high of 48,709.05 and a low of 48,359.35. The Bank Nifty's performance is summarized as follows:

Advertisement

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

The following is a summary of the top gainers and losers recorded during the trading session on March 7, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Reliance Industries (up 3.18%), Nestle India (up 1.62%), Tata Motors (up 1.36%), Tata Steel (up 0.80%), Ultratech Cement (up 0.77%).

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 3.53%), NTPC (down 2.49%), Infosys (down 1.60%), HCL Technologies (down 1.55%), Titan Company (down 1.28%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Reliance Industries (up 3.32%), Nestle India (up 1.69%), Bharat Electronics (up 1.48%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.38%), Tata Motors (up 1.35%).

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 3.60%), NTPC (down 2.47%), Shriram Finance (down 2.10%), Infosys (down 1.74%), HCL Technologies (down 1.73%).

Advertisement

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, SRF, Colgate Palmolive India, ACC, UPL.

Top Losers: Oracle Financial Services Software, Godrej Properties, Cummins India, Dixon Technologies (India), Vodafone Idea.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Shyam Metalics & Energy, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Apar Industries, Aadhar Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Top Losers: Mahanagar Gas, Aegis Logistics, Castrol India, Creditaccess Grameen, Raymond.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Shyam Metalics & Energy (up 8.82%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (up 8.21%), Apar Industries (up 7.47%), KSB (up 7.04%), Bharat Dynamics (up 6.65%).

Top Losers: Kalyan Jewellers India (down 4.26%), Hitachi Energy India (down 4.11%), Mahanagar Gas (down 3.92%), Indusind Bank (down 3.53%), SIS (down 3.48%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Shyam Metalics & Energy (up 8.69%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (up 8.37%), Anant Raj (up 7.97%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 6.78%), Apar Industries (up 6.71%).

Advertisement

Top Losers: Kalyan Jewellers India (down 4.15%), Hitachi Energy India (down 4.14%), Mahanagar Gas (down 3.93%), Zomato (down 3.81%), Indusind Bank (down 3.60%).