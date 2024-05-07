Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 May, 2024: Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid Corporation Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22442.7, down by 0.62% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22499.05 and a low of 22232.05. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 74026.8 and 73259.26, closing 0.52% down at 73895.54, which was 383.69 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index performed poorly compared to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 2.0% down. In addition, small cap stocks also underperformed, with the Nifty small cap 100 ending at 16683.15, down by 316.1 points and 1.89% lower.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50, it shows a negative trend in the past week and month, with returns of -1.31% and -1.58% respectively. However, it has shown positive returns in the past 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year, with returns of 1.72%, 14.95%, and 22.14% respectively.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hindustan Unilever (up 5.46%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.39%), Britannia Industries (up 2.22%), Nestle India (up 2.09%), and Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.48%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Auto (down 4.14%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 3.78%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.03%), Indusind Bank (down 3.00%), and Hindalco Industries (down 2.91%).

In the bank nifty, it ended at 48895.3, with an intraday high of 49023.5 and a low of 48213.75. The bank nifty has shown negative returns in the past week and month, with returns of -2.21% and -0.57% respectively. However, it has shown positive returns in the past 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year, with returns of 5.43%, 10.44%, and 11.6% respectively.

The list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on May 7, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Unilever (up 5.51%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.37%), Nestle India (up 2.06%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.36%), and ITC (up 1.33%).

Top Losers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 3.80%), Indusind Bank (down 3.05%), Tata Motors (down 2.72%), HCL Technologies (down 2.13%), and NTPC (down 2.13%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Unilever (up 5.46%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.39%), Britannia Industries (up 2.22%), Nestle India (up 2.09%), and Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.48%).

Top Losers: Bajaj Auto (down 4.14%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 3.78%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.03%), Indusind Bank (down 3.00%), and Hindalco Industries (down 2.91%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: L&T Finance Holdings, Jubilant Foodworks, L&T Technology Services, Coforge, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Top Losers: Yes Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Steel Authority Of India, Lupin, and Indus Towers.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Titagarh Rail Systems, Tejas Networks, Finolex Cables, Ramkrishna Forgings, and Himadri Speciality Chemical.

Top Losers: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, CEAT, Mahanagar Gas, IRCON International, and BLS International Services.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Marico (up 9.85%), Hindustan Unilever (up 5.51%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 5.48%), Dabur India (up 5.31%), and Emami (up 4.70%).

Top Losers: Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 8.50%), SRF (down 6.85%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 6.34%), Just Dial (down 6.22%), and Sobha (down 6.10%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Godrej Consumer Products (up 5.78%), Hindustan Unilever (up 5.46%), Dabur India (up 5.21%), Titagarh Rail Systems (up 4.75%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions (up 4.46%).

Top Losers: Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 7.72%), SRF (down 6.60%), Just Dial (down 6.44%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 6.27%), and Sobha (down 6.20%).

These are the latest updates on the stock market performance for the day.

