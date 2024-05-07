Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 May, 2024: Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid Corporation Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 383.69 points, or -0.52, to settle at 73895.54, while the Nifty lost 140.2 points, or -0.62, to close at 22442.7.
The Nifty closed at 22442.7, down by 0.62% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22499.05 and a low of 22232.05. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 74026.8 and 73259.26, closing 0.52% down at 73895.54, which was 383.69 points below the opening price.
