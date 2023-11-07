Top gainers and losers today on 7 November, 2023: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 16.29 points, or -0.03, to settle at 64958.69, while the Nifty lost 5.05 points, or -0.03, to close at 19411.75.

The Nifty closed at 19,411.75, down by 0.03%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,423.5 and a low of 19,329.1. The Sensex traded between 65,021.29 and 64,638.1 and closed 0.03% down at 64,958.69, which was 16.29 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.2% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 13,144.65, up by 98.05 points or 0.75%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.67%

- In the last 1 month: -0.59%

- In the last 3 months: -1.02%

- In the last 6 months: 6.2%

- In the last 1 year: 6.56%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.82%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.79%), NTPC (up 1.40%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.24%), and Axis Bank (up 1.14%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (down 1.16%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.88%), Coal India (down 0.73%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.72%), and JSW Steel (down 0.72%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 43,619.4 with an intraday high of 43,799.35 and a low of 43,283.85. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.04%

- In the last 1 month: -0.38%

- In the last 3 months: -2.49%

- In the last 6 months: 1.01%

- In the last 1 year: 4.88%

Looking at the top gainers and losers during the trading session on November 7, 2023:

- In the Sensex, the top gainers were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, NTPC, State Bank of India, Indusind Bank, and Axis Bank. The top losers were Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Larsen & Toubro.

- In the Nifty, the top gainers were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, NTPC, Dr Reddys Laboratories, and Axis Bank. The top losers were Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Divis Laboratories, and JSW Steel.

- In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Alkem Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Federal Bank, and Vodafone Idea. The top losers were Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bharat Forge, and Steel Authority Of India.

- In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Alok Industries, Dilip Buildcon, Radico Khaitan, Kalyan Jewellers India, and B E M L. The top losers were KEC International, Angel One, Sobha, Avanti Feeds, and Bajaj Electricals.

- In the BSE, the top gainers were Trent, Jyothy Labs, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Solar Industries India, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. The top losers were Sobha, KEC International, Bajaj Electricals, Metropolis Healthcare, and Angel One.

- In the NSE, the top gainers were Jyothy Labs, Trent, BSE, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, and Solar Industries India. The top losers were KEC International, Angel One, Metropolis Healthcare, Sobha, and Godrej Properties.

